Diddy's son, King Combs, was in an interview when he discussed the possibility of leaving the United States of America

South Africans had a lot to say after the son of convicted music exec Diddy mentioned the country in the interview, where he discussed his plans

Online users were in stitches, and they had a hilarious response to King Combs playing with the idea of moving to Africa

Diddy was sentenced to four years in jail, and his reputation took a hit following the release of a documentary on his crimes. The Bad Boyz Entertainment boss's son, King Combs, discussed how he plans to navigate his life in a video that surfaced following his father's downfall.

Diddy's son Christian Combs mentions South Africa and trends. Image: @kingcombs / Instagram / Bryan Steffy/ Getty Images

King Combs mentioned that he considered moving to Africa in a video. South Africans reacted to Diddy's son when he mentioned Mzansi specifically.

In a video, King Combs told interviewers that he was considering moving to Africa. He said South Africa is at the top of his list because the living conditions are the best.

The video of King Combs mentioning South Africa as a relocation destination caused a buzz. Many South Africans commented on King Combs' idea and South Africans were in hilarious Combs' idea, and Mzansi was in hilarious unison. A TikToker, @jadesa_yapper, shared a video showing hilarious responses from Mzansi online users.

Diddy with his then young son Christian, aka King Combs. Image: @kingcombs

South Africa discusses King Combs family South Africa relocation

Many people thought the other video of King Combs mentioning South Africa as a place to relocate was out of pocket. People commented that they were not interested in having the Combs family in the country. Watch the video of King Comb talking about South Africa and read South African's reactions below:

LogzMoodley commented:

"Moving the whole Combs empire to South Africa? Bold. From Bad Boy Records to Stage 6 Load Shedding—the remix nobody asked for. 🇿🇦😈"

Dragon Child wrote:

"I honestly miss the time we were secretly doing our thing. We cannot take them, sorry nè.... But this is the wrong direction. I really think Mars needs a village. I cannot look at baby oil ever the same again. Can we email 50 Cent, please man. 😂"

Wally Wally (The Protagonist) was not keen on having the Combs:

"South Africa is not safe, I repeat, it's better to move to Dubai, it's better on that side and very safe, no crime."

ziyaSLT remarked:

"If only one could hide a country the same way our mothers hid the Oros and Choice Assorted biscuits 😔"

Kay🇿🇦 added:

"Sorry, Cape Town, they're your problem now... we all know they mean CPT when they say South Africa 🇿🇦 😂"

Sizwe Dhlomo opens up about Diddy

Briefly News previously reported that seasoned radio and television host Sizwe Dhlomo opened up about meeting the disgraced American hip-hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. He even shared details of their online friendship while interacting with fans on X (Twitter).

Diddy has been the topic of discussion both online and offline after an explosive documentary executive-produced by Curtis' ‘50 Cent’ Jackson premiered on Netflix on Tuesday, 2 December 2025.

Three days after the first episode of the Netflix docuseries aired, social media user @mnxulwa_sihle asked Sizwe Dhlomo if he had ever met Diddy

