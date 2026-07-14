Pinto's Beach Bar in Ponta do Ouro released an official statement after a video of a clash with South African tourists went viral

The restaurant said some tourists behaved aggressively toward staff, and Mozambican police were called to restore order

South Africans online were divided, with many saying the tourists were in the wrong

Pinto's Beach Bar in Mozambique, with customers looking at the beach. Images: @MARLOTH & BEYOND

Source: Facebook

A Mozambican restaurant at the centre of a viral confrontation video that was previously reported on by Briefly News has broken its silence, giving its account of what unfolded on 4 July 2026 at Ponta do Ouro.

Pinto's Beach Bar released an official statement after footage of the incident spread widely on social media, with many viewers claiming South African tourists had been chased out of the establishment. The statement tells a different story.

According to management, a group of South African visitors arrived requesting to speak with someone in charge. The statement claims some members of the group became aggressive, raising their voices, banging on the counter and threatening staff. A Mozambican woman stepped in to try to calm the situation, but her intervention led to a heated exchange between the two groups, unsettling the atmosphere in the bar.

Management also says promotional material was removed from the premises during the incident, which disrupted business and caused other customers to leave. The Police of the Republic of Mozambique eventually arrived and escorted those involved out of the establishment.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

What may have started the tension

The statement also references an incident the evening before involving allegations of a stolen cellphone. Management says available footage did not confirm a theft had taken place, but the accusations contributed to the already tense environment.

Pinto's Beach Bar was firm in saying it does not support xenophobia or discrimination of any kind and that customers of all nationalities are welcome. Management described the incident as a result of individual conduct rather than any hostility towards South Africans as a people.

The videos first surfaced on X on 6 July 2026, shared by @CrownprinceCom2 with claims that South Africans had been denied the chance to enjoy their holiday. A follow-up clip was posted the next day, adding to the debate already raging online.

See the official statement here.

South Africans react to the restaurant's version

The statement was shared in the Facebook group Marloth & Beyond, and commenters were largely sympathetic to the restaurant's account.

@Mark van der Merwe said:

"Yep, unfortunately our SA people, well certain ones, do not know how to behave. They are not used to civilisation."

@Doug Billson wrote:

"I agree with the management's version. Some South Africans think they are so entitled. Have not learnt to behave properly."

@Andre' Wainwright asked:

"Why didn't the Moz Police arrest them? They thought that they are above the law because they are in their own country!"

Pinto's Beach Bar in Mozambique. Images: @ MARLOTH & BEYOND

Source: Facebook

More on SA and foreign national tensions

Source: Briefly News