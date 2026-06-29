Nearly 400 Malawian nationals spent the weekend camped outside the Malawian Consulate General in Sandton

Many said they were left without answers after the consulate remained closed, despite hopes of transport home

The situation comes as thousands of Malawians continue to leave South Africa amid recent anti-illegal immigration tensions

Briefly News spoke to affected migrants in Newcastle, who described fear, uncertainty, and a desperate desire to return home safely

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Nearly 40 Malawians are camped outside the Malawi general consulate in Sadnton. Image: @ewnupdate/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA - The Malawian government has not yet responded to the situation facing hundreds of its citizens who are seeking assistance to return home from South Africa.

Nearly 400 Malawian nationals spent the weekend camped outside the Malawian Consulate General in Sandton, hoping for clarity and support as the 30 June deadline for repatriation approaches.

Malawians left stranded in SA

Many of those gathered said they were left without answers after waiting for hours outside the closed consulate. Dozens of men, women and children arrived over the weekend carrying their belongings, expecting guidance or transport arrangements back to Malawi.

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However, the consulate reportedly remained closed throughout Saturday and Sunday, with no communication from officials on when assistance would be provided. The situation comes amid ongoing repatriation efforts that have already seen thousands of Malawian nationals leave South Africa following recent anti-illegal immigration protests in parts of the country.

As the deadline nears, many of those still in Johannesburg say they remain in limbo, uncertain about when they will be able to return home.

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Malawians in Newcastle also displaced amid rising tensions

Meanwhile, a separate group of Malawian nationals in Newcastle say they were forced to flee their homes in fear for their safety. About 30 people reportedly left the Kwamathuka area near Madadeni after a WhatsApp message allegedly circulated, warning foreigners to leave or face harm. The group later sought refuge in an open field as tensions escalated.

Speaking anonymously to Briefly News, one migrant said they left behind their homes after hearing reports of violence against Malawian nationals in recent weeks.

“We came to South Africa to work and build a better life, but now I just want to go back home where I will be safe,” the migrant said.

Residents say they are surviving under difficult conditions but feel safer outside their homes amid the uncertainty.

The Newcastle Community Policing Forum has urged residents to remain calm, avoid spreading unverified information, and stay alert as tensions continue in the area.

Malawian national says he will return

In related news, a Malawian national, who is awaiting repatriation, has said that he will have to return with the proper documentation, as his employer would need him. Speaking to SABC News at the old Durban Drive-In, Moosa Lodge said that he did not blame the government or civic groups for demanding that undocumented foreign nationals leave. Lodge is one of thousands of foreign nationals at the drive-in, which has become a processing site.

Thousands of Malawians have been repatriated or waiting for reatriateion to ther home country. Image:@PolokwaneWeekly

Source: Twitter

Buses dump Malawian nationals in Lenasia

Previously, Briefly News reported that buses from Durban meant to take Malawian nationals back to their country have dumped them at Phumla Mqashi bus depot near Lenasia. This development has sparked immediate community mobilisation across multiple southern Johannesburg areas after buses dumped other Malawians in Newlands, Johannesburg.

Source: Briefly News