A group of fathers attended a workshop where they learnt how to style their daughters' hair using mannequin heads

The room was packed with dads practising braids and ponytails on mannequin heads with different hair textures

Viewers online were moved by the dedication the fathers showed to show up for their children

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The visual on the left showed multiple dads donig mannequin heads. Image: @joegonzales.co

Source: TikTok

A workshop designed for fathers learning to do their daughters' hair has melted hearts online. Photos from the session showed a room packed with dads seated at long tables, each one focused on combing, sectioning, and styling mannequin heads fitted with different hair textures.

The image, captioned ‘POV You found other dads figuring it out too,’ showed men of various backgrounds side by side, brushes and hair elastics in hand, some with babies on their hips, all working through the unfamiliar but meaningful task of learning to care for their children's hair.

Why the workshop hit home

For many fathers, hair care is uncharted ground, a skill often left to mothers or female relatives. This workshop gave dads a safe, judgement-free space to practise the basics: smooth ponytails, neat parts, simple braids. Instructors were visible in the background guiding the group.

What struck many online was the diversity of hair textures laid out on the table, a sign that the workshop was designed to be as practical and inclusive as possible.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Viewers could not hold back

The post by user @joegonzales.co sparked an outpouring of emotion in the comments:

Jtcaldwell350 wrote:

"Notice how most of these men are black yet society perpetuates the notion that black fathers are not active when we are."

Belle said:

"I love that it's a full house."

Rainedaze92 shared:

"So much strength in that room."

Deja wrote:

"Omg this made me so emotional. I love this. So many dads showing up for their daughters."

Zuzu said:

"My dad used to do my hair. He did a horrible job, but he still did it with so much love and care."

Therealnyfromny said:

"Ugh, I love good men!"

Kidsmatter2 added:

"Speaks volumes."

TheRealD.Luve commented:

"Where is this now!! I'm a girl dad!"

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Source: Briefly News