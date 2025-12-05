South African international Mohau Nkota has boldly declared his ambition to net the opening goal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup following Bafana Bafana’s placement in Group A.

On June 11, 2026, South Africa will take on one of the hosts, Mexico, in a rematch of the 2010 World Cup opener, marking exactly 16 years since the two teams first faced off in the same competition.

After the draw placed Korea Republic and the eventual winner of the European playoffs between Denmark vs North Macedonia and Czech Republic vs Ireland (with the two victors set to clash for a World Cup spot) into Group A, Nkota shared his enthusiasm.

Speaking to SuperSport TV, he acknowledged that none of the teams would be easy opponents, as all are highly competitive. He emphasized that his team’s focus is on proving themselves, raising their hands, and delivering stronger performances on the pitch.

Nkota also revealed an ambitious personal goal: he hopes to score and claims he wants to net the opening goals of the FIFA World Cup. The complete 2026 World Cup fixture schedule is set to be unveiled on Saturday.

Source: Briefly News