Orlando Pirates have continue to dominate the domestic competitions in the South African league this season as they added another trophy to their ranks this weekend.

The Soweto giants defeated Marumo Gallants to win the Carling Knockout Cup, which is the second trophy this campaign under their new manager, Abdeslam Ouaddou. The Moroccan tactician led them to victory in the MTN8 earlier this season after defeating Stellenbosch FC in the final.

The Sea Robbers are on course to win the treble or win all the major domestic trophies this season, but two teams have been tipped as the stumbling factor that could stop the Buccaneers from achieving their goal.

Teams that could stop Pirates this season

Sports journalist Michael Afolayan who has been following Orlando Pirates progress this season has shared his thoughts on the teams that could stop them from winning the domestic trebles this season after winning the Carling Knockout Cup.

"Orlando Pirates have been the best team in the Premier Soccer League this season due to their performance at the start of this campaign which has earned them two titles so far," he said.

"They are on course to dominate the domestic competition this season, after being knocked out of the CAF Champions League earlier. Even with their dominance this season, they still need to be watchful in other competitions as they could fail to them.

"In the Nedbank Cup, they will need to topple Kaizer Chiefs, who are the defending champions, and would be looking forward retaining the tile.

"Another team that are a threat to Pirates' domestic treble dream are Mamelodi Sundowns who are closing in on them in the Betway Premiership."

Source: Briefly News