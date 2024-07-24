The Wits University ladies' soccer team has captivated South Africa with their dance moves

The video, showcasing the team's lively spirit and camaraderie, has garnered widespread praise from netizens

The comments section is buzzing with enthusiastic and humorous responses, expressing admiration for specific players

The video has not only brought joy to many but also highlighted the need for more visibility and support for women's sports in South Africa. Images: @lindy_makhanyile55.

Source: TikTok

The Wits University ladies' soccer team has captivated South Africa with dance moves.

@lindy_makhanyile55 posted a video on social media showcasing the team dancing to DJ Maphorisa's hit song "Chomi ke nakwela."

The video highlights the team's lively spirit and camaraderie and has quickly garnered widespread attention and praise from netizens.

See the video on TikTok below:

Netizens were buzzing

The comments section of the post is buzzing with enthusiastic responses.

Xolani_Andile_Mshayi humorously expressed a desire to support women's soccer and the emotional impact of the video on men:

"Nisho nidlala nini guys. Sifuna uku supporter. Ave linganikwa i support ibhola lesmame and lento iyasihlukumeza singamadoda."

ChocomodeNtwana🔟 and wakwethu1 both had playful comments about specific players.

ChocomodeNtwana🔟 saying:

"Yaz? mele sith ukuxoxa no no.2 yaz 🙁"

Wakwethu1 humorously challenges anyone with an issue to confront them:

"Nambathuu ☺️... Onenkinga aziveze ngimshaye nge lightning."

Another user, Theviceversa_boss, emphasized the need for broader media coverage of the games, stating:

"We need your games to be broadcasted, as long as Number 2 is on the starting line-up."

Admiration for specific players was evident, with Brown Crown🏳️‍🌈 highlighting:

"Number 2, 4 and 17 😭😭"

KG expressing eagerness for the next game:

"When is your next game 😫😫 I want to watch my GOATS no 2 and 20."

Mnonkrkumb7 expressed adoration for one of the players with:

"Hai number 2🥰"

South African soccer fans drool over beautiful Cape Verdean woman at the AFCON in TikTok video

Briefly News reported that a South African TikTok video featuring a beautiful Cape Verdean woman at the AFCON has gone viral.

The viral footage shows the woman's edgy appearance at the stadium during the quarter-final game.

Her beauty drew attention and jokes from Mzansi men, who admired her looks and expressed a playful desire to visit Cape Verde.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News