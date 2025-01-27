A forensic report has allegedly uncovered a series of fraudulent activities done by SAMRO members

It confirmed that some members have been fraudulently claiming royalties that do not belong to them

This comes after Emtee revealed just how much, or little money he received in royalties

A report revealed that SAMRO members were involved in fraudulent activities. Images: SAMRO

Source: UGC

SAMRO has reportedly exposed the fraudulent royalty claims made by some of its members.

How are members defrauding SAMRO?

The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) has once again landed in a scandal over royalties. However this time, the organisation seems to be on top of things.

ZiMoja reports that the music rights body uncovered unusual activities that prompted a forensic investigation, leading to the discovery of several SAMRO members fraudulently claiming royalties that do not belong to them.

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

SAMRO exposed several members for making fraudulent royalty claims. Image: samromusic

Source: Instagram

Speaking on the case was SAMRO board chairperson, Nicholas Maweni:

"I would like to make it clear that SAMRO has zero tolerance for fraud. Anyone caught committing fraud-related offences will be prosecuted. We remain adamant about stamping out any forms of criminality within the organisation."

Emtee speaks on SAMRO earnings

The royalties conversation is never-ending, and it seems many of our artists may have been getting the short end of the stick.

Briefly News reported on Emtee's royalties payout from SAMRO, a measly R200, after releasing his album, Logan.

Like his fans, the rapper was surprised and expected to have received more. On the other hand, others believed the rest of his payout was sent to his former record label, Ambitiouz Entertainment:

Loooki999 said:

"They probably sent the rest to your former bosses."

Emtee's years-long battle with the controversial record label uncovered not only the company's shady dealings but also the unfair treatment certain artists face in the music and entertainment industry.

Samthing Soweto makes comeback after royalties drama

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Samthing Soweto officially ending his social media hiatus.

The Akanamali singer was embroiled in a social media storm after exposing the full extent of DJ Maphorisa's alleged exploitation of budding artists and musicians hoping to break through in the music industry.

Source: Briefly News