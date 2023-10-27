Sam Waterston's spouse: Facts about his marriages and divorce

American actor Sam Waterston has had a decorated career and successful marriage over decades. However, he has had his fair share of ups and downs, from a failed marriage to health concerns. Who is Sam Waterston's wife? And what do we know of his former relationships and health as of 2023?

Sam Waterson, who plays Jack on ' Law & Order', is 82 and will be 83 on November 25, 2023. Photo: Santiago Felipe

Source: Getty Images

One of Sam's most significant roles is his portrayal of Jack McCoy in the crime series Law & Order. The actor recently celebrated 400 episodes with the show, with the episode called Open Wounds being season 22’s finale.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Samuel Atkinson Waterston Nickname Sam Waterston (professional moniker) Date of birth November 25, 1940 Age 82 years old at the time of writing (2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Episcopalian Current residence Woodbury, Connecticut, USA Current nationality American Marital status Married to Lynn Louisa Woodruff (1976) Formerly married to Barbara Rutledge Johns (1964 to 1975) Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Male Height 185 cm Hair colour Grey (previously dark brown) Eye colour Dark brown Parents George Chychele Waterston and Alice Tucker Atkinson Siblings Three (Ellen Waterston, George Waterston, and Roberta Waterston) Profession Actor, director, and producer Education Groton School and Yale University Native language English Net worth Between $20 million and $185 million (most widely reported)

Although Law & Order is one of his longest-running and most impressionable roles, Sam's role as Nick Carraway in The Great Gatsby (1974) ultimately put him on the map. Following his breakout role, the actor starred in many other successful films and TV shows throughout his decades-long career in Hollywood.

How old is Sam Waterston of Law & Order?

Sam Waterston’s date of birth is November 25, 1940, making him 82 years old at the time of writing. He will be 83 on November 25, 2023; his zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Sam Waterston’s height

Sam stands at 185 cm. This makes him just over six feet tall.

Is Sam Waterston married?

The actor has been married twice. Sam Waterston’s first wife was Barbara Rutledge Johns. It is unknown when the former couple first met, but both attended Yale University around the same time and are rumoured to have possibly met there.

Sam and Barbara married in December 1964 and had a marriage announcement in The New York Times. Their marriage ended in 1975. According to reports, Sam began dating Lynn Louisa Woodruff shortly after his divorce, and they wed in 1976.

Sam Waterston and wife Lynn at the 42nd Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 26, 1985. Photo: Ralph Dominguez/MediaPunch

Source: Getty Images

Is Sam Waterston still married?

The actor and Lynn wed decades ago, prompting many to wonder whether their marriage stood the test of time. Sam Waterston and his wife remain happily married as of 2023.

Who are Sam Waterston's sons?

The acting stalwart has four children: two sons and two daughters. Sam's sons include James Waterston and Graham Waterston. His first son, James, was born in New York, USA on January 17, 1969.

James followed in his father's footsteps and became an actor, best known for his roles in Dead Poets Society (1989), Six Feet Under (2004), Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2008-2017), and Red Oaks (2015).

Graham was born on April 29, 1983, in New York, USA. As a producer and director, he entered the entertainment world like other family members. Graham is best known for his work in And It Was Good (2015), I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007), and The Ballad of Jack and Rose (2005).

Sam Waterson has two daughters and two sons, marking four kids. Photo: Peter Kramer

Source: Getty Images

Who are Sam Waterston's daughters?

His two daughters are Katherine Boyer Waterston and Elisabeth Waterston. Katherine was born on March 3, 1980, in Westminster, London, United Kingdom, making her a British-American citizen. She is also an actor and producer, starring in productions like Inherent Vice (2014), Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016), Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018), and Alien: Covenant (2017).

Elisabeth was born in Paris, France, on March 30, 1977, and followed in the family acting profession. You can find her in productions like The Prince and Me (2004), Law & Order (1990), and Good Dick (2008).

Sam Waterston’s movies

The actor has starred in various productions that became massive successes. To date, some of Sam's most prominent films and series include:

Law & Order (1994 to 2023)

Grace and Franke (2015 to 2022)

The Dropout (2002)

The Newsroom (2012 to 2014)

The Commission (2003)

I'll Fly Away (1991 to 1993)

Crimes and Misdemeanors (1989)

A Walk in the Woods (1989)

The Plastic Dome of Norma Jean (1966)

You can read the complete list of his acting credits here.

Sam Waterston's wife's age is reported to be around five years younger than Sam or more, but this remains unconfirmed. Photo: Stephen Shugerman

Source: Getty Images

Sam Waterston’s disability

Sam Waterston’s Parkinson's diagnosis was discovered when the actor mentioned it on CBS This Morning in recent years. Thankfully, his diagnosis seems to still be manageable in 2023.

Sam Waterston’s net worth

The actor's net worth varies drastically from online sources, estimated between $20 million and $185 million. The most common reported value is $20 million.

Sam Waterston's spouse may not be as well known as him, but she is happy to support her famous husband on the red carpet, along the sidelines and in private.

