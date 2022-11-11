Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo showed major love to Emtee when he was a guest on the latest episode of MacG's show, Podcast and Chill

The Kaya 959 presenter also told the rapper he's available for support and to advise him after the rapper complained that he doesn't have a manager

Hip-hop heads took to Sizwe's comment section and pleaded with him to manage Emtee or recommend a good manager for the artist before he falls off

Sizwe Dhlomo has showed some brotherly love to Emtee. The media personality was a guest on Podcast and Chill With MacG when he praised the rapper for being "immensely talented".

In the latest episode of the podcast, the Kaya 959 presenter shared that he wished someone would help the rapper realise the "greatness that is in him".

TshisaLIVE reports that while Sizwe Dhlomo praised Emtee for being one of the greatest hip-hop artists in Mzansi, he also asked the rapper to work on himself.

"He’s got demons that he needs to defeat, so that’s the first thing."

Taking to Twitter to respond to a post by Emtee after the podcast, Sizwe shared that he's available to support and advise the rapper.

Peeps took to Sizwe's timeline to plead with him to become Emtee's manager or recommend a good artist manager for their fave.

@MpeshWP said:

"Obviously you're busy to manage him, can’t you then recommend somebody else to manage him before we lose his talent."

@Vizzero3 commented:

"Can you please meet da hustla and talk about this (manager), help him we can't afford to lose this guy, he's so talent and his music gives people hope, some of people today they are alive , they are not committing suicide because of his music.... Please do the right thing."

@PhacoSinoyol wrote:

"The love you have for Emtee."

@SifisoDaniel6 said:

"If there's one person who likes to see Emtee winning and is not afraid to say it out loud, it's you Siz!"

@TheOnlyKhazana added:

"Please Siz at least try and introduce him to someone with best interests at heart. So that you are close enough to him I beg."

Nota Baloyi claims Emtee is a junkie

In related news, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi took to his timeline to reveal why he refused to work with Emtee. The controversial music exec was reacting to tweeps who asked him to manage the rapper after he shared that he doesn't have a manager.

Emtee revealed that he asked Nota some years back to manage him when Nota was still on top of his game but her refused. The Roll Up hitmaker's fans then tagged Kwesta's former manager and asked him why he doesn't at to work with their fave.

Taking to to Twitter, Nota shared that he refused to work with Emtee because he refused to go to rehab. He claimed that Emtee was a junkie at the time. Nota added:

"He’s not the only one I refused to work with either!"

