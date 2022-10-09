Makhadzi rocked the Macufe Festival with her high-energy performance that she's famously known for

The star promised her fans to carry on where she left off with more lively action at Macufe on Sunday night

Mzansi people online say they would spend their hard-earned money just to see Makhadzi's shows

Makhadzi performs at Macufe Festival with her energetic dancers.

Bloemfontein is buzzing with arts and culture exhibitions this weekend at the Macufe Festival, which runs for 10 days.

On Saturday night, superstar Makhadzi set the stage on fire, giving fans her signature energetic performance along with her vibrant dancers.

The venue was packed with hyped-up fans as the MaGear songbird danced wearing a sequenced leotard.

Makhadzi shared a video of her performance on Instagram and said:

"Yesterday was lit at Macufe, we are doing it again tonight by popular demand. Let's meet at Macufe main event tonight at 23:30.

Watch her fire performance from Saturday night below:

Upon seeing her performance video online, her followers on Instagram were awed by her stage presence. Read some of their comments below:

@sandmag37 said:

"Makhadzi, one day I will use my pay cheque to pay for this amazing performance. U tou vha Makhadzi wa vho rine."

@lorraine_guyo posted:

"Yes, my darling show them you are the queen."

@nozibusisovezi commented:

"The respect I have for you, you’re just a wow factor."

@vegan_rue mentioned:

"I need to see you live at least before I die. I love your stage energy. Please come to the Eastern Cape."

@mahle18 added:

"Tjo, too much vibe. Your legs are super strong."

@seciliaabsy shared:

"I love you sweetheart all the way from Namibia thank you for coming looking forward to more."

@tinashemhute95 said:

"Queen of Africa, keep on doing your job."

@aapphathu wrote:

"BLASTING MACHINE"

