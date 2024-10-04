The Limpopo Artists' Movement is calling to boycott Oscar Mbo's upcoming show in the province

This after the DJ/ producer allegedly forcefully removed Vocalist Kharishma off stage after he arrived late for his set

Fans of the charismatic singer bashed Oscar Mbo for disrespecting one of their own

The Limpopo Artists’ Movement is calling to boycott Oscar Mbo's show after he disrespected Limpopo star Vocalist Kharishma. Images: Instagram/ oscar_mbo, Facebook/ Vocalist Kharishma

Source: UGC

Calls to boycott Oscar Mbo's upcoming show in Limpopo are amplifying after his incident with Vocalist Kharishma.

Limpopo demands apology from Oscar Mbo

Word on the street is that Oscar Mbo angered the Limpopo province due to his conduct at a recent show.

The Yes God hitmaker was reportedly booked to perform at the Blouberg Spring Annual Festival on 28 September 2024, where he arrived late and found Limpopo singer, Vocalist Kharishma performing.

Facebook user Kwenisto Makgakga alleges that Oscar and his team removed the singer from the stage despite already being late for his set.

TimesLIVE reported that the Limpopo Artists' Movement founder, Mphoza Mashabela, is calling for a boycott of Oscar's upcoming show in Limpopo and demands a public apology to Kharishma for the humiliation she endured:

"We demand respect for Limpopo artists and call on promoters to treat them with dignity. Any promoter found favouring Gauteng artists at the expense of locals will face boycotts and blacklisting."

Following the incident, a heartbroken Kharishma said she would never get over the humiliation:

"What they did to me at the Blouberg Festival is unfair and is something I'll never heal from."

Mzansi shows love to Kharishma

Limpopo is disgusted by Oscar Mbo's behaviour and is standing in solidarity with Kharishma:

Mammie Ebenezer said:

"What Oscar and his people did to you is not okay."

Refilwe Ramohlola showed love to Kharishma:

"We cannot be bullied by people from Gauteng in our own province; we stand by our artists. Vocaliss Kharishma, please don't let this weigh you down; you are special."

It'sYour Boy Matic wrote:

"Oscar truly disrespected you."

Nina Mokomele joked:

"You should have called Shebe so he could teach him a lesson."

Toaster DA Singer posted:

"Be strong, my dear. We all have challenges, and you will win; every situation is not permanent."

Shebeshxt called out over event no-show

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a statement from an event organiser about Shebeshxt failing to pitch for a show he was paid for.

The organiser revealed that he was sent from pillar to post trying to collect his refund from the rapper's management, who eventually ghosted him in the process.

This wouldn't be the first time Shebe had been in trouble with a promoter, though his last incident nearly landed him in prison.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News