Zoë Saldaña is an American actress best known for her work in science fiction film franchises. She has starred in four of the highest-grossing films of all time. As of 2024, films Zoë has appeared in have grossed over $15 billion. This has left many wondering if her salary matches her blockbuster box office returns. So, what is Zoë Saldaña’s net worth?

Saldaña made her career debut in 1990 and currently ranks second highest-grossing film actress. Some of her accolades include a Saturn Award, an ALMA Award and three Teen Choice Awards. In 2023, Time magazine named Zoë one of the world’s most influential people. Discover Zoë’s journey to stardom, her earnings and investment projects.

Zoë Saldana's profile summary

Full name Zoë Yadira Saldaña Nazario Famous as Zoë Saldaña Gender Female Date of birth 19 June 1978 Age 46 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Passaic, New Jersey, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height 5’ 6.5’’ (169 cm) Weight 52 kg (115 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Marco Perego Children 3 Parents Aridio Saldaña and Asalia Nazario Siblings Cisely Saldana, Nipo, Mariel Saldaña Nazario Profession Actress Years active 1999-present Net worth $60 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

What is Zoë Saldaña’s net worth in 2024?

According to ClutchPoints, Yadira's estimated net worth is $60 million. Her income primarily stems from her successful 25-year-old acting career. Some of Zoë’s roles traversed times, galaxies, and realities, encapsulating an on-screen star’s dream portfolio.

Where does Zoë Saldaña get her money from?

The New Jersey landed her first significant role in the 1999 film Law & Order. During a 2017 interview with Forbes, the actress narrated the challenges during the start of her career, saying:

When I started acting, I always felt alienated because I was considered too skinny, exotic or too light for that. These pigeonholes can only make one feel excluded or different. Over time, you ask yourself, ‘When will I be considered for what I have to contribute?’

Nonetheless, Yadira has raised her career ranks to become a household name in the entertainment industry. Here are some of her acting credits:

Avatar (2009)

(2009) Colombiana (2011)

(2011) Star Trek Into Darkness (2013)

(2013) Guardian of the Galaxy (2014)

(2014) Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

How much did Zoë Saldaña make from Avatar?

As documented by TheRichest, Zoë Saldaña’s Avatar salary was $4 million. The film grossed $2.7 billion worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing film ever.

How much did Zoë Saldaña make for Guardians of the Galaxy?

According to Marca, the Hollywood star earned $100,000 for her appearance in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, which ranked as the highest-grossing superhero film of 2014.

How much did Zoë Saldaña make from Avengers: Endgame?

Marvel Studios purportedly paid the actress $11 million for her role in the film, earning $2.7 billion at the box office.

How does Zoë Saldaña invest her money?

Yadira has various channels through which she invests her wealth. Below are some of the ways that the on-screen star puts her money to use:

Zoë Saldaña’s house

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Yadira paid $8.7 million for a Beverly Hills, California mansion in June 2016.

The property is located within the exclusive gated community Hidden Valley Estates. In September 2023, she listed the home for $16.5 million.

After failing to find a buyer for months, the actress offered the house as a rental for $50,000 monthly and lowered the listed price to $14.5 million.

In December 2023, Saldaña paid $17 million for a Montecito home which spans just less than five acres.

What car does Zoë Saldaña drive?

Alongside Zoë’s illustrious career, she boasts a small but interesting car collection. Below are some of the rides in her fleet and their alleged price per VIPFortunes:

Car Estimated price Audi R8 $194,400 Mercedes G550 $140,950 Audi A8 $100,000 Cadillac Escalade $75,195 Audi Q7 $72,195

FAQs

Nazario’s celebrity status constantly puts his personal life under scrutiny. Here are some of the frequently asked questions about her:

Is Zoë Saldaña a millionaire?

The actress’ net worth has increased significantly, ranking her a multi-millionaire. Her net worth is reportedly $60 million.

What is Zoë Saldaña's salary per movie?

According to Parade, Nazario’s current salary ranges between $2 million and $11 million per movie, depending on the size of the role and the film’s budget.

Is Zoë Saldaña the highest-paid actress?

Yadira is not the top-earning actress. However, she ranks among the wealthiest female Hollywood stars alongside Sandra Bullock, Sofa Vergara, and Scarlett Johansson.

Who is Zoë Saldaña’s husband?

In March 2013, Zoë began dating Italian artist Marco Perego. They exchanged nuptials in June of the same year. The couple has three sons: Zen, Bowie Ezio, and Cy Aridio.

Zoë Saldaña's net worth mirrors how strategic career choices and savvy investment projects can lead to unparalleled wealth. Her fortune has increased significantly throughout her 25-year-old career. Today, she ranks among the most affluent female Hollywood stars.

