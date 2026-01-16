Get to know Steve Martin's daughter: All about Mary and her private life

Steve Martin's daughter, Mary, was born in 2012, when he was 67 years old. Initially, the Hollywood star did not consider having a family as a primary goal in his life, but seeing kids on the set of Parenthood changed his perspective. In 2017, Martin told AARP magazine of his fatherhood journey and decision to have a child late in life:

If I had welcomed a child earlier, I would have been a lousy dad because back then, all my attention was on my career. Now, I am very forthcoming with my daughter, and it feels incredible. Mary is giving me way more than I am giving her.

Steve Martin at Paramount Studios in 2024 (L). Anne Stringfield and Steve Martin at the Dolby Theatre in 2015 (R). Photo: Kevin Winter, Michael Kovac (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Mary Martin was named after her paternal grandmother , who passed away about a decade before her birth.

, who passed away about a decade before her birth. Steve has credited his wife, Anne Stringfield, for bringing him a "wonderful child" whom he considered his life's greatest reward.

whom he considered his life's greatest reward. The comedian views his journey into late-in-life fatherhood as the "perfect shape of a life".

as the "perfect shape of a life". Since Mary's birth, her parents have intentionally kept her away from the limelight.

Mary Martin's profile summary

Full name Mary Martin Year of birth December 2012 Age 13 years old (As of January 2026) Birthplace United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Parents Steve Martin and Anne Stringfield

Who is Steve Martin's daughter?

On 13 February 2013, Page Six reported that Steve and his wife, Anne, had quietly welcomed their first child, Mary in December 2012. A source told the outlet:

The pair had a baby, and nobody knows how they managed to keep it a secret.

Following the claim, Martin's representative confirmed the news in an interview with People, stating:

Steve and Anne are new parents; they recently welcomed a child.

Initially, the couple kept their child's name a secret. In fact, Martin joked about considering the name "Conquistador" during an April 2013 appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman, as reported by US Weekly.

We have considered this name for quite a while now because we do not want one of those Hollywood unusual names. Conquistador is a statement!

Actor Steve Martin during the Disney 2025 Upfront Red Carpet at the North Javits Centre in New York. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey

Source: Original

Mary's dad was initially not a "kid person"

Speaking with The Irish Times in 2021, Steve admitted that although he had bagged several roles as a dad in numerous films, he only considered having a child of his own on the set of a 1989 film.

While filming Parenthood, I would see these kids and be like, "They are not so bad; I like them." This eventually made me realise that I wanted to have children. Now, kids, especially little toddlers, melt my heart.

She was born when her father was in his late 60s

In his 2024 documentary, Steve! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces, the comedian spoke about having a child at 67, saying:

My life is entirely backwards. I worked very hard early on in my life, and now I have a happy marriage and an amazing daughter at this age.

Martin told the Daily Telegraph about his life in 2020, per the Daily Mail:

I am all set for life and no longer building my career. I spend my time at home playing with my daughter. My life has been a gentle uphill slope to real happiness.

Comedian Steve Martin during the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

Mary Martin's parents have an age difference of about 26 years

Steve and Anne met over the telephone. During her time as a fact checker for The New Yorker, she called him after being tasked with reviewing one of his comedy pieces, and the rest is history. Martin shared details about their relationship with AARP, per Parade:

We talked on the phone for a year before we even met.

The actor spoke about his partner in a 2015 interview with People, gushing:

She makes it all possible. She has one of the best qualities a person can have: kindness.

Anne and Steve dated for about three years before he proposed. He was 61, and she was reportedly 35 at the time of their wedding in July 2007.

The couple keeps their daughter away from the limelight

To give their daughter a chance at a normal life, Anne Stringfield and Martin have kept her life private. In his documentary, the musician gave the reason for their decision, saying:

There is too much joy in my family to comprise it in any way. So, I avoid showing my child on camera.

Anne Stringfield and Steve Martin at the Longacre Theatre in 2022. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

In 2004, Comedy Central ranked Steve Martin among the world's 100 greatest comedians. Here are some frequently asked questions about him:

How old is Steve Martin?

Martin (80 as of January 2026) was born on 14 August 1945 in Waco, Texas. His parents were Mary Lee (1911-2002) and Glenn Martin (1914- 1997). He has an older sister, Melinda. The actor is of English, Welsh, Scottish, German, Scots-Irish and French descent.

Who is Steve Martin's dad?

Steve and Glenn Martin had a strained relationship. He was described as a strict, emotionally distant man who rarely showed affection to his son and criticised his career, even at its peak. However, the duo reconciled before Glenn's passing.

How old was Steve Martin's wife when she had a baby?

Multiple sources report that Anne Stringfield was about 41 years old when she gave birth to her daughter, Mary. However, she keeps details about her age and early life under wraps.

Steve Martin's wife, Anne Stringfield, at the 2016 American Museum of Natural History Gala in New York City. Photo: Jared Siskin

Source: Getty Images

How rich is Steve Martin?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Steve has an estimated net worth of $140 million. He has amassed this wealth from his illustrious career in music, comedy, acting, and writing.

Wrapping up

Little is known about Steve Martin's daughter due to her private life. Her father is a five-time Grammy Award-winning comedian, actor, and musician, while her mother, Anne Stringfield, is a former staff member of The New Yorker.

