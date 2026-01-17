Angelina Chavez Torres' tribute in 'Christmas with You' explained

In the 2022 Netflix film, Christmas with You, Angelina Chavez Torres' tribute appears as a dedication card at the beginning of the end credits. It features her photo and the words "In memory of Angelina Chavez Torres". Was she a member of the cast and crew or close to someone on the production team?

Who was Angelina Chavez Torres?

German Michael Torres' mother, Angelina, passed away on 24 July 2020. According to Netflix Life, he confirmed her demise via an Instagram post that in part read:

My beautiful mom is now an angel with my pops. I am so heartbroken. Thank you for being the world's best mom and loving me as you did. I will always love you.

Judging from the timing of Chavez's passing and when Christmas with You was put together, it is safe to assume that the loss inspired her son to create the film, which focuses on themes of grief and holiday healing.

Angelina Chavez Torres passed away aged 81

According to Angelina's obituary on Dignity Memorial's website, she was born on 2 October 1938 in Hayden, Arizona.

Her parents, the late Soledad Romo Chavez and Octaviano Duran Chavez, raised her alongside her eight brothers and two sisters. Chavez shared six children with her late husband of 50 years, German Torres. They are daughters: AnnaMarie Ybarra, Sylvia Brill, Yolanda Torres, Elishevahn-Elsa Torres and Angelina Cannon.

The couple only had one son, German Torres Jr., who is described as "the apple of his mother's eye". Additionally, Angelina had eight grandchildren: Brian Jr., Tony, Danielle, Hannah, Angie, Joshua, Isabella and Christian. She also has several great-grandchildren, including: Tegan, Ryder, Elias, Derrick, T.J., Rex and Jose.

Exploring Angelina Chavez Torres' life and legacy

In the obituary, Angelina is described as a "devout Catholic who raised her children with her faith in God". She is also acknowledged as "everyone's mother".

Angelina treated everyone with care and motherly love. Love was her superpower as she always made everyone feel special and wanted. She greeted people with a big smile, a true essence of love! Chavez was truly about family.

It is also noted that Angelina had a "funny and feisty side to her". She always made people laugh with respectful sarcasm and light banter.

Our angel on Earth is now one in Heaven. While Angelina will be greatly missed, her cherished memories will live on forever through her family and friends.

Insights into Christmas with You: All about the romantic comedy film

Christmas with You has been adapted from a screenplay penned by Michael Varrati, Jennifer C. Stetson and Paco Farias, based on a fictional tale by German Michael Torres and Lucas Jarach. It tells the story of Latina pop singer-songwriter Angelina Costa, who has been performing since her teenage years.

To escape the pressures of remaining relevant in the social media era, she travels to a small town in New York to meet Cristina Torres, one of her young fans, who, just like her, lost her mother. While there, Costa meets Torres' dad, music teacher Miguel, and they work on completing his song.

In the process, Angelina and Miguel develop feelings for each other, but her demanding career keeps her preoccupied. However, in the end, she declines an SNL gig to attend Cristina's quinceañera. The trio decides to spend Christmas together with the lovebirds, sealing it with a smooch.

Who are the cast members of Christmas with You?

The film features an ensemble of talented actors and actresses. Here is everything you need to uncover about them:

Aimee Garcia as Angelina

Date of birth: 28 November 1978

28 November 1978 Age: 47 years old (As of January 2026)

47 years old (As of January 2026) Birthplace: Chicago, Illinois, USA

Chicago, Illinois, USA Social media: Instagram

Aimee began participating in theatre when she was 7. She made her professional acting debut portraying Jodi in the 1996 film The Homecoming. According to her IMDb profile, Garcia has 89 acting credits, including Dexter, Lucifer and Supernatural.

Freddie Prinze Jr. as Miguel

Date of birth: 8 March 1976

8 March 1976 Age: 49 years old (As of January 2026)

49 years old (As of January 2026) Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Social media: Instagram

Freddie has been in the film industry for about three decades. Some of the movies and TV shows he has starred in include I Know What You Did Last Summer, Down to You, Boys and Girls, She's All That and Star Wars Rebels.

Gabriel Sloyer as Ricardo

Birthplace: Long Island, New York, USA

Long Island, New York, USA Occupation: Actor

Actor Years active: 2010-present

2010-present Social media: Instagram

In Christmas with You, Gabriel portrays Angelina's ex-boyfriend. The actor is widely recognised for his roles on Griselda, Inventing Anna, Narcos, Power and Orange Is the New Black.

Other cast members include:

Grace Dumdaw as Madison Sparks

Deja Monique Cruz as Cristina

Zenzi Williams as Monique

Lawrence J. Hughes as Barry

Christmas with You reception

The film has a 67% rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 15 reviews. Screen Rant's Brittany Witherspoon gave the movie a 3/5 rating, writing:

The film strikes a good balance between cheesy and serious elements. It is reliably sweet and sincere in all the right places.

Conclusion

Christmas with You producer, German Michael Torres, pays tribute to his late mother, Angelina Chavez Torres, as the film ends. The movie was released on Netflix in November 2022, about two years after her passing.

