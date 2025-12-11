Did the Mary Ellen Walton actress die, or is Judy Norton still with us?

Mary Ellen Walton's actress Judy Norton is still alive and active in the entertainment industry. She portrayed the role in the 1970s series The Waltons (1972 to 1981) and reprised it in several TV movie reunions.

Judy Norton in California in January 2021 (L) and as Mary Ellen Walton on The Waltons family drama in 1977 (R). Photo: @officialjudynorton on Instagram/CBS on Getty Images (modified by author)

What happened to the actress who played Mary Ellen Walton?

Mary Ellen Walton's actress, Judy Norton, has built an extensive career in film, television, and theatre. She started as a child actress, but it was her role on The Waltons that launched her career to mainstream fame.

When The Waltons ended, Judy found herself being typecast. She decided to pose for a 1985 Playboy spread to change Hollywood's perception, but the move did not work. While discussing its impact, she told the New York Post in 2002:

I think it was one of those things that, had I known it would never go away, that everybody who ever did an interview with me would bring it up again, I probably would have said it's not worth the trouble. It wasn't that big a deal for me at the time.

Today, the Mary Ellen Walton actress is focused on doing more behind-the-scenes work as a director, writer, and producer. She has written for the Bluff series, Finding Harmony, Another Day in Paradise, Inclusion Criteria, and Disorganised Zone series.

Peter Fox as Rev. Hank Buchanan and Judy Norton as Mary Ellen Walton in the episode 'The Hawk' in the CBS TV series 'The Waltons' on July 1, 1977. Photo: CBS (modified by author)

A real-life sister inspired the Mary Ellen Walton character

The eldest Walton sibling is based on Marion Hammer Hawkes, the oldest sister of The Waltons creator Earl Hamner Jr. The late writer reportedly created many of the show's characters and storylines based on his own family life when he was growing up in rural Virginia during the Great Depression in the 1930s. Earl passed away in March 2016 at the age of 92.

Judy Norton as Mary Ellen Walton and Mary McDonough as Erin Walton on The Waltons family drama. Photo: CBS (modified by author)

Norton's YouTube series keeps The Waltons' memory alive

The Waltons actress Judy Norton has an official self-titled YouTube channel where she hosts the series, 'The Waltons – Ask Judy.' She offers an insider's look into the classic family show, including behind-the-scenes facts about filming, production and the scripts.

She also hosts Q&A sessions where her fans ask her anything about the classic show. Judy Norton has talked about what it was like growing up on the set alongside other child actors.

Norton was 13 when the pilot movie 'The Homecoming: A Christmas Story' aired in 1971. She was a 23-year-old young adult when The Waltons series ended in 1981 after airing on CBS for nine seasons.

Judy Norton at The MacArthur on April 8, 2018, in Los Angeles (L) and at The Garland on November 13, 2021, in North Hollywood (R). Photo: David Livingston/Kevork Djansezian (modified by author)

What happened to the actress who played Elizabeth on The Waltons?

Kami Cotler portrayed Elizabeth, the youngest of the seven Walton children. Besides The Waltons and its television movie reunions, she had roles in The Heist (1972) as Wendy Craddock and Me and the Chimp (1972) as Kitty Reynolds.

Cotler left the entertainment industry to pursue a career as a high school educator and school administrator. She graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, with a degree in Social Science. She has taught at various schools in Virginia and California.

The former actress is the co-founder of the 'Principal of Environmental Charter Middle School' and is a former co-director of the Ocean Charter School. Kami Cotler is married to Kim Howard and has two children.

Kami Cotler attends the 'The Waltons' reunion on September 29, 2012, in Los Angeles (L) and as Elizabeth Walton on The Waltons in 1978 (R). Photo: Tibrina Hobson/CBS (modified by author)

Which one of the Walton girls passed away?

None of the actresses who played the Walton daughters has passed away. The roles were played by Judy Norton as eldest daughter Mary Ellen Walton, May Elizabeth McDonough as Erin Walton, and Kami Cotler as Elizabeth Walton.

Judy Norton, Kami Cotler, Mary McDonough, and Ralph Waite (L) and the actresses on October 24, 2014, in NJ (R). Photo: @officialjudynorton on Instagram/Bobby Bank on Getty Images (modified by author)

How many of The Waltons cast are still alive?

Many of the shows' younger actors and actresses are alive, with some still acting while others have left the spotlight. Here is a look at 'The Waltons' cast today:

Michael Learned as Olivia Walton : The actress is 86 years old and still acting. One of her latest roles is as Catherine Dahmer, serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer's grandmother, in the 2022 Netflix series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

The actress is 86 years old and still acting. One of her latest roles is as Catherine Dahmer, serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer's grandmother, in the 2022 Netflix series Richard Thomas as John - Boy Walton : At 74, he continues to act with recent roles in The Unforgivable (2021), Tell Me Your Secrets (2021), and Ozark (2022).

At 74, he continues to act with recent roles in (2021), (2021), and (2022). Jon Walmsley as Jason Walton : At 69, he is still active in the entertainment industry, but mostly as a musician and composer.

At 69, he is still active in the entertainment industry, but mostly as a musician and composer. Judy Norton as Mary Ellen Walton : An actress, writer, and director

An actress, writer, and director Mary Elizabeth McDonough as Erin Walton : The actress is 64 years old with recent acting roles in Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story (2024) and Sod & Stubble (2025).

The actress is 64 years old with recent acting roles in (2024) and (2025). Eric Scott as Ben Walton: The former actor, 67, left the entertainment industry in the 2000s to focus on business. He owns the California-based parcel delivery service Chase Messengers.

The former actor, 67, left the entertainment industry in the 2000s to focus on business. He owns the California-based parcel delivery service Chase Messengers. David W . Harper as Jim - Bob Walton : The former actor, 64, lives a private life.

The former actor, 64, lives a private life. Kami Cotler as Elizabeth Walton: Now 60, Kami left acting to focus on her career as an educator.

Eric Scott, Mary McDonough, Earl Hamner, Jon Walmsley, David Harper (L-R top) and Kami Cotler, Michael Learned, Ralph Waite, and Judy Norton (L-R bottom) in 1978. Photo: CBS (modified by author)

The Waltons cast members who have died

Will Geer, who portrayed Grandpa Zebulon Walton, was among the first members of The Waltons cast to pass away on April 22, 1978, at the age of 76. Grandma Esther Walton actress, Ellen Corby, passed away two decades later in June 1999, at 87.

Joe Conley (storekeeper Ike Godsey) passed away in July 2013 at 85. Ralph Waite, known for his portrayal of patriarch John Walton Sr., died in February 2014 at 85. Other The Waltons cast members who have died include:

Ronnie Claire Edwards as Corabeth Walton Godsey: Died in June 2016 at 83

as Corabeth Walton Godsey: Died in June 2016 at 83 Lynn Hamilton as Verdie Grant Foster: Passed away in June 2025 at 95

as Verdie Grant Foster: Passed away in June 2025 at 95 Mary Jackson as Emily Baldwin: Died in December 2005 at 95

as Emily Baldwin: Died in December 2005 at 95 Helen Kleeb as Mamie Baldwin: Died in December 2003 at 96

as Mamie Baldwin: Died in December 2003 at 96 Peggy Rea as Rose Burton: Passed away in February 2011 at 89

as Rose Burton: Passed away in February 2011 at 89 Sian Barbara Allen as Jenny Pendleton: Died in March 2025 at 78

The cast of 'The Waltons' in 1977 (L) and 1972 (R). Photo: CBS (modified by author)

Conclusion

Mary Ellen Walton actress, Judy Norton, is one of the few child stars who managed to carve out successful careers after The Waltons went off-air in 1981. The Blue Ridge Mountains launched her to international fame, but her work ethic and skills have kept her in the industry for six decades. Fans can expect to see more of Norton in front and behind the camera.

