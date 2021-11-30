Mzansi celebs have joined the rest of the world in sending their condolences to friends and family of late designer Virgil Abloh

Major League DJz, Black Coffee and Carol Bouwer took to social media to pay tribute to the world-renowned designer

The South African stars said Virgil represented excellence and applauded him for for his contribution in the arts space

The likes of Black Coffee, Major League DJz and other Mzansi celebs have paid their tribute to late designer Virgil Abloh. the 41-year-old passed away on Sunday after a long cancer battle.

Black Coffee, Major League DJz and other SA celebs have paid tribute to designer Virgil Abloh. Image: @majorleaguedjz, @realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Mzansi celebs took to social media and shared that Virgil represented excellence and thanked him for everything he has done in the arts space.

Black Coffee took to Instagram and shared a snap of himself and Virgil. He captioned the pic:

"Thank you for everything you’ve done for us and generations to come. Love you my brother until we meet again."

Major League DJz also took to Instagram and posted videos of themselves with the world-renowned designer. They shared that Virgil believed in Amapiano and where they wanted to take it.

"Thank you for everything you have done for us and our generation through arts. You are one in a million."

Carol Bouwer also took to social media to pay her last respect to the star. According to TshisaLIVE, she said:

"You represented excellence. I remember standing there simply as a mom and calling Enhle Mlotshwa in SA so she could move mountains for my son. We don’t buy products, we buy the dream of one who dares to represent us as we dream to be."

