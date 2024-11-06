Tshepo Maseko returns to TV as the host of Ubuthe Uzobuya , a new Showmax show supporting spouses left unexpectedly by their partners

The former Isidingo star shared that he aimed to bring authenticity and directness to his role

Maseko highlighted the unique challenge of hosting without acting, embracing the show's unpredictable and genuine nature

Veteran TV personality Tshepo Maseko is making his highly anticipated return to the small screen. The star will be hosting a new Showmax show, Ubuthe Uzobuya.

Tshepo Maseko finally returns to TV

Tshepo Maseko is finally returning to TV. The seasoned media personality bagged a new hosting gig on the streaming giant Showmax.

He recently spoke to TimesLIVE about what fans should expect from Ubuthe Uzobuya. The star explained that the show aims to support spouses who have been unexpectedly abandoned in their marital homes without explanation.

The former Isidingo star admitted that he had a lot to prepare for his job. One of the significant things he prepped for was to be as authentic as possible. The star also said it was important for him to be genuine and direct in his interactions with the guests.

Tshepo Maseko discusses the differences between jobs

Speaking about the differences between his new hosting job and his previous acting jobs, the star said this new job does not require any acting. He said:

"Thankfully, I don’t have to act. Everything is real. This makes it more challenging as it’s always unpredictable. However, it’s also raw and genuine, which I love. I feel connected to the show as the host and as an audience member."

