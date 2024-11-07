The Spinners actress Katlego Lebogang has opened up about her new character on Showmax's upcoming show Soft Life

The Yoh Christmas star shared that her character on the upcoming show is about a most sought-after girl at NubiaBlaq, an elite agency that is a cover for an escort agency

Katlego also shared with Briefly News more insight about her character and what viewers at home should expect

Showmax isn't playing this year, but they have introduced a new upcoming show, Soft Life.

Actress Katlego Lebogang talks about her role in Soft Life

The South African actress Katlego Lebogang has made headlines as she bagged a new role on Showmax's upcoming show, Soft Life.

Alongside the talented former Isibaya star Mampho Brescia, Katlego will star on Soft Life as the Zinhle, the most sought-after girl at NubiaBlaq - an elite agency that is a cover for an escort agency run by Zam, a character played by Mampho Brescia.

Katlego recently opened up about her new character and shared with Briefly News what viewers at home can expect from the show and her character on the series.

She said:

"I wasn’t hesitant at all; in fact, it sparked my curiosity to learn more about her backstory. For Zinhle, sex isn’t something complicated – she just moves on. As actors, our job is to connect with the essence and emotions of our characters. While Zinhle may be different from me, there’s always something in her I can relate to. I feel a sense of responsibility to portray her authentically, without holding back."

She also mentioned how male viewers will react to her character on the show:

"They might be a bit shook! The show highlights ongoing gender dynamics and societal dialogue. It’s going to spark important conversations."

