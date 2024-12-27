The South African actor Gabriel Temudzani recently opened up about the importance of family

The Muvhango actor talked about how he managed to take his family abroad this year despite being at work 12 hours a day

Temudzani also commented on the future of Muvhango after speculations that the show was to be canned

Actor Gabriel Temudzani sheds light on the importance of family. Image: @gabrieltemudzani

Source: Instagram

The South African actor Gabriel Temudzani opened up about what he is taking to the new year and some lessons he learnt in 2024.

Gabriel talks about spending time with family

Muvhango actor Gabriel Temudzani stressed the importance of spending quality time with your family despite your line of work. He also opened up about how he got to do everything he wanted to do with his family in 2024.

Speaking to ZiMoja, the actor who plays Chief Azwindini on Muvhango mentioned how hard it was to spend more time with his family as he was on set for 12 hours daily.

He said:

"I managed to spend time with my family and I took them abroad where I spent some family time with them, as it's something I hardly do because of work."

Temudzani also mentioned how parents tend to neglect their families and his plans for the new year.

He said:

"As parents, we tend to neglect our families because of work, but I managed to solidify my relationship with my kids, and that's something I want to focus more on next year. I also want to explore other avenues within my industry. I'm grateful for the hand of God that has been over my life."

The actor also commented on the speculations that spread on social media about Muvhango being canned by the SABC.

Angela Sithole bags acting role in series Empini

Briefly News previously reported that Angela Sithole is ecstatic after landing a new role in Showmax's action-packed telenovela Empini. The actress joins the star-studded cast that includes Nambitha Ben-Mazwi and Siyabonga Thwala.

Empini viewers are in for a treat as the beautiful and talented Angela Sithole is set to join the cast. Angela Sithole is an established actress featured in several local productions, including Savage Beauty, The Queen, Lingashoni, Zabalaza, and Smoke and Mirrors.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News