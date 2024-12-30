Pholosho Kupa joined Skeem Saam as Danger, a challenging role that marks a departure from his usual clean-cut characters

The former footballer and rising star, known for roles in Champions , uBettina Wethu , and MTV Shuga , called this opportunity a dream come true

Pholosho told Briefly News that to prepare for the role of a drunkard, the actor observed patrons in Limpopo taverns to perfect the character's behavior

Pholosho Kupa is the latest addition to the Skeem Saam cast. The rising actor, who also starred in Champions, said securing this role was a dream come true.

Pholosho Kupa opened up about his new role on 'Skeem Saam'. Image: @pholosho_kupa

Source: Instagram

Pholosho Kupa opens up about his new role

Halala! Pholosho Kupa is making his mark in the South African TV and film industry. The former Moroka Swallows star who previously revealed that he got into acting when he accompanied a friend to auditions is slowly becoming a household name.

Pholosho who has starred in several top productions including Champions, uBettina Wethu and MTV Shuga spoke to Briefly News about landing his latest role on the popular educational show, Skeem Saam.

Skeem Saam has been spicing things up by adding new actors to the show. Other stars who joined the show include Lesley Musina and the iconic Warren Masemola.

He said he was attracted to play this role because it was challenging for him. Pholosho Kupa added that he has always played characters that are similar to him, but this one was the opposite. He said:

"What attracted me to the role is the fact that Danger is completely different from me. I've always dreamt of playing something that's not "clean". Danger is a drunkard which I'm not. I've always played characters that are similar to Pholosho. For example on Champions I play Thabang a footballer which is something I was all my life before I became an actor."

Pholosho on the challenges he faced while preparing for his role

The actor added that bringing a drunk character to life was one of the most challenging parts because he does not drink alcohol. He noted that he had to visit tarvens in Limpopo to see how drunk people behave.

"Acting drunk was the hardest thing to do, but luckily before shooting I was home in Limpopo and I went to a local tarven to check out how people behave so I kind of stole people's behaviors."

Source: Briefly News