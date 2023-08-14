Upcoming South African actor Pholosho Kupa's journey in the TV and entertainment industry started as a mere accident

The MTV Shuga star who was a professional footballer playing for Moroka Swallows said he fell in love with acting after he had accompanied a friend to auditions

He said acting has been his passion since then and has played several roles, but he still looks forward to working alongside some of his childhood favourites, including Presley Chweneyagae

Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

Pholosho Kupa might not be where he wants to be, but he is happy that he took the bold step to dump his career in professional football and venture into acting.

‘Skeem Saam’ star Pholosho Kupa spoke about how he left professional football to start acting. Image: Provided

Source: Original

Pholosho who is slowly becoming a household name by featuring in top productions like MTV Shuga, Skeem Saam and uBettina Wethu told Briefly News that he started acting by accident.

How Pholosho Kupa quit football to join acting

Pholosho Kupa has always been on our TV screens, but he started as a football player. The star said his love for the showbiz industry started when he accompanied a friend to auditions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

He said he started from the bottom and has been working hard to get the roles that will help elevate his career.

"I started off as an extra and I will be on set and watch the main characters and fantasise about being them. That motivated me to take acting classes because I didn't have an acting background."

Pholosho believes his road to the top has not been an easy one as he remembers how he went to more than twenty auditions without getting any callbacks.

Pholosho Kupa on the best roles he has played

For someone who started as an extra on set, Pholosho Kupa has managed to bag several roles in popular shows. The talented actor told Briefly News that some roles stand out for him because he has had to step out of his comfort zone.

"Playing Sipho on uBettina Wethu stands out because it's bigger than the ones I have played before. Playing Thabo on MTV Shuga has been the best because he is different from all the other roles I have played. This is because most of my previous roles are more similar to Pholosho so I wasn't out of my comfort zone, but Thabo is an angry person which I am not."

Pholosho Kupa on celebs he looks up to

Celebrities look up to each other for inspiration and support. Pholosho Kupa said he hopes to be on set with stars like Presley Chweneyagae who is popular for playing Cobra on The River.

The actor added that he also looks up to legendary actor Warren Masemola, not only because they are both from Limpopo, but because he admires his craft.

Pholosho Kupa says background actors deserve better on set

The actor also told Briefly News that if he could change one thing in the South African film and television industry, it would be how background actors and extras are treated on set.

"I think background actors are treated unfairly and they are underpaid."

Bianca Coster who is popular for being catfished by Chris Excel bags acting role in new series Ugogo Wabantu

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Bianca Coster is rising up the ladder in the acting industry. The catfish victim who first had a cameo on the e.tv telenovela Isitha - The Enemy has bagged another acting role.

Many may instantly recognise Bianca Coster's face from the social media accounts of famous troll Chris Excel, but the stunner is making a name for herself.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News