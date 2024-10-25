Veteran actor Innocent Masuku, known for his role as Bobo in Yizo Yizo , is making a comeback to the entertainment industry after a long hiatus

He will host a new show called Buyele'khaya on Moja Love, focusing on helping homeless individuals reunite with their families

Moja Love publicist Nonzwi Cekete confirmed that the show will premiere early next year, emphasizing the channel's belief in second chances and the importance of family reunification

Veteran actor Innocent Masuku has returned his much-awaited return to the showbiz industry after taking a long hiatus. Masuku, famous for playing Bobo in Yizo Yizo, is set to host a new show on Moja Love.

Innocent Masuku has secured a new presenting gig on Moja Love. Image: @SACelebUpdates

Source: Twitter

Innocent Masuku is back on our screens

Famous actor Innocent Masuku is set to make his major comeback to the small screen. The star who previously opened up about his battle with drugs and how they ruined his career got his second chance.

According to TimesLIVE, Masuku will host a show called Buyele'khaya, which will focus on helping homeless people return to their homes and families. Bobo's return is a true testament to the power of second chances.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Moja Love confirms Innocent Masuku's new show

Moja Love publicist Nonzwi Cekete confirmed that Masuku had joined the channel and shared more details about his show. Cekete revealed that Buyele'khaya will premiere early next year.

"We are a channel that believes people deserve a second chance so we approached him. Viewers can expect to see families reunited with their loved ones. The road is full of twists and turns, but a happy ending of reuniting loved ones is what we aim for."

SA reacts to Innocent Masuku motivating kids

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the South African disgraced actor Innocent Masuku has again made headlines on social media.

The former Yizo Yizo actor Innocent "Bobo" Masuku became the talk of the town on social media recently after failing to secure an acting gig multiple times. Earlier, social media buzzed as a video of the former Yizo Yizo star at an unknown school giving a motivational talk to the young kids circulated on X.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News