Popular actor Simphiwe Majozi has issued a statement refuting the abuse allegations that were levelled against him

The Uzalo star hit the headlines and trending lists after his ex-girlfriend Kekeletso Mahlebe's abuse accusations

Majozi debunked the allegations stating that he never physically or emotionally abused his former lover during their time together

Uzalo actor Simphiwe Majozi has rubbished the allegations that he abused his ex-girlfriend Kekeletso Mahlebe.

Simphiwe Majozi has rubbished the abuse allegations against him by Kekeletso Mahlebe. Image: @simphiwemajozi_sa.

Source: Instagram

The star's fans were at a loss for words following a City Press article where Kekeletso Mahlebe detailed the alleged emotional and physical abuse she endured at the hands of Majozi during their six years together.

According to ZAlebs, Majozi issued a statement debunking the allegations. He stated that everything that is being said about him is not true. Simphiwe Majozi actually claimed that he had never laid his hands on Mahlebe. Part of the statement read:

"I have learnt of the malicious claims of abuse and cheating by my ex-girlfriend Kekeletso Mahlelebe in the Sunday Times edition. I would like to categorically state that I respect women very much, and those who have had a chance of being close proximity to me can attest to that. I have sisters and female colleagues and friends that are female, and laying a hand on Kekeletso is one of those things that has never happened."

Majozi went to call his ex-lover a pathological liar who is leading a fake life. He blasted her for choosing a serious issue that is affecting thousands of South African women to create a false story.

