Simphiwe Majozi, known for his role as Sbu Makhathini on Uzalo, has opened a new restaurant called Sbu&Ration’s Eatery in Durban

Majozi, who manages the restaurant with a professional chef friend, balances his acting career and his business by working part-time at the eatery

While acknowledging that his fame contributes to the restaurant's success, Majozi emphasised that his passion for the culinary business predates his acting career

Simphiwe Majozi, famous for portraying Sbu Makhathini in the award-winning show Uzalo, has opened up about his new business, Sbu&Ration’s Eatery, in Newlands East, Durban.

Simphiwe Majozi talks about running his business

Congratulations are in order for actor Simphiwe Majozi, who opened a new restaurant. Majozi joins the long list of celebrities who are running successful business ventures.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, the star discussed how he manages his acting career and runs a restaurant. He said he partnered with his professional chef friend, who works full-time at the restaurant. He said:

"There's a friend of mine who is also a professional chef, and he is full-time in the kitchen, and I usually work half a day most of the time, so I get off work around 1 or 2 pm and am able to help in the kitchen.

"I used to run a successful kitchen in Pietermaritzburg when I was still in tertiary, but when I came back to Durban, I had to focus on my acting career; I didn't have time to run a kitchen."

Asked whether or not he thinks his fame is contributing to his restaurant's success, Majozi said his celebrity status has played a role, but it's not the main reason why he started the business.

"As I said, it's something I have done before. My celebrity status is not why I opened the eatery, I'm just continuing where I left off after doing it for four years. I think that the business will do better than before because I am now a well-known person.

Simphiwe Majozi talks about the future of his business

The star added that he has big plans for his restaurant, just like any business owner.

"Looking to the future, I want to expand the restaurant and look into other businesses."

