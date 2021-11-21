Man Sets Himself on Fire, Witnesses Say They Waited 45min for Police to Arrive

A Gauteng man's body has been left unrecognizable after he set himself alight inside his car

The incident took place near Mulderdrift and community members say they waited 45 minutes for any help

The news had many peeps advocating for mental health awareness and more personal self-care t to prevent future suicides

Police are investigating a possible suicide after a Gauteng man burnt to death on Saturday. The man was found in his car after it had been set alight near Beyers Naude Drive in Muldersdrift.

According to law enforcement agency Make SA Safe, the man set himself alight and was burned beyond recognition, TimesLive reports.

Heading online to share the incident, @Abramjee says community members waited at least 45 minutes for emergency services to respond to the accident scene.

Check out some of the social media reactions to the devastating news:

@_Moratoa said:

"Men are going through a lot."

@mule012 said:

"Why did the community not do anything to douse the fire out in those 45 minutes?"

@Cde_Xolani said:

"Take care of your mental health people."

@Zack_here said:

"Sad indeed. He had a chance to open the door and change his mind but he remained in his car."

Wife describes what happened at Muldersdrift hotel when cop shot husband

in more crime news, Briefly News previously reported that Chantal Cloete, whose husband, Len Cloete, was shot by police during an altercation in a Muldersdrift hotel, has spoken to Pretoria-based radio station Jacaranda FM about the incident. Len Cloete remains in a coma as a result of the shooting.

The incident took place at the Misty Hills Hotel, where Len and Chantal Cloete were staying with friends. Len Cloete had an argument with hotel staff, who called the police. He was asked to leave the premises but instead fetched his gun.

He disarmed a female police officer of her firearm and challenged a police officer to shoot him. The policeman shot Len Cloete in the front of the head and he's now in a coma. The incident was filmed by one of Cloete's friends who were in the hotel room at the time.

Chantal's side of the story

In the interview with Jacaranda FM, Chantal Cloete was given the opportunity to share her version of events. Martin Bester, who interviewed her, asked her twice in the interview to explain why the police were called and what happened prior to what is seen in the viral video.

However, Chantal dodged the question a couple of times and said she was already asleep when the police arrived on the scene, adding that the commotion woke her up. She went on to say that the police tried to yank her out of bed, which angered her husband, who according to her always prioritised her feeling safe when she went to bed at night.

She added that he was not usually an aggressive person and that he is a family man who has seven children. According to Chantal, Len told the police to arrest him multiple times during the altercation so that the situation could be diffused, but the police continued to fight.

When asked why Len was naked at the beginning of the now-viral video Chantal said that he was busy changing into pyjamas when the police arrived, which prompted his friend to begin recording so that they could have proof of the police trying to remove them.

