Len Cloete was shot by a police officer in his hotel room in Muldersdrift after an altercation with hotel staff

Chantal Cloete, Len's wife, spoke to Jacaranda FM about the incident, which has left her husband in a coma

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union believes that the officer was justified in his actions due to the risk he and his partner were facing

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

PRETORIA - Chantal Cloete, whose husband, Len Cloete, was shot by police during an altercation in a Muldersdrift hotel, has spoken to Pretoria-based radio station Jacaranda FM about the incident. Len Cloete remains in a coma as a result of the shooting.

The incident took place at the Misty Hills Hotel, where Len and Chantal Cloete were staying with friends. Len Cloete had an argument with hotel staff, who called the police. He was asked to leave the premises but instead fetched his gun.

He disarmed a female police officer of her firearm and challenged a police officer to shoot him. The policeman shot Len Cloete in the front of the head and he's now in a coma. The incident was filmed by one of Cloete's friends who were in the hotel room at the time.

Chantal Cloete (right) has spoken out about what happened the night her husband, Len (left), was shot by police. image: Facebook/ Chantal Deidrè Cloete.

Source: Facebook

Were the police right to shoot?

The police officer who shot Cloete has received support from Popcru, the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union, News24 reports. Richard Mamabolo, a spokesperson for Popcru, said that the police officer knew his team's lives were in danger and acted in self-defence.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"We urge community members to co-operate with law enforcement officers as and when they carry out their duties and strive to build common working relations that ensure we collectively address the challenges around violent crimes that have marred our communities," Mamabolo said.

Mamabolo called the incident regrettable. An investigation has been launched by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

Reactions to Muldersdrift case

Nicole Ann Wells Papagni said:

"I want to know why the police were called!!!!!!!"

Ariska Schoombee believes:

"South Africa police have not been trained to deal with any difficult situations!!! That's the point."

Leonardus van Vreden shared:

"She was there and instead of restraining or calming him down, she was verbally assaulting the police. She is also as guilty as he is!"

Susan Penney Smith said:

"His best friend taking a video while he's performing like that? I think the best friend should have helped to calm the situation instead of getting his phone out, but that's just my opinion."

Wife of Len Cloete, who was shot in the head by police, hires a private investigator

Previously, Briefly News reported that Chantal Cloete, the wife of Len Cloete, who was shot point-blank by a police officer during an altercation in a Muldersdrift lodge, says she has commissioned a private investigating firm to look into what transpired before he was shot.

The altercation between Len and the police took place on Saturday and video footage of the incident has been widely shared on social media. Len is currently in hospital and is reportedly in a coma.

The manager of the lodge says the police were called in after Len refused to leave the premises after being disruptive. He was also offered a refund to leave, which he refused.

Source: Briefly.co.za