The EFF's deputy leader Floyd Shivambu was quick to come for Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe online

Shivambu criticised Mantashe for not being responsible for South Africa's energy and just being a commentator

The EFF's DP's critique comes after Mantashe said that Eskom CEO André de Ruyter wouldn't fix the problems at the power utility

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF's) Floyd Shivambu racked Mineral Resource and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe over the coals for his shortcomings at the helm of the energy department.

EFF's Floyd Shivambu criticised Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe for not being in control of South Africa's energy. Image: Laird Forbes & Lulama Zenzile

Source: Getty Images

Shivambu criticised Mantashe in a scathing tweet slamming the energy minister for being a commentator who is not responsible for energy in the country.

The EFF's deputy president's critique captioned an article from News24 in which Mantashe stated that Eskom CEO André de Ruyter wouldn't fix the problems at the embattled power utility as varying stages of loadshedding continue.

The energy minister told the publication that De Ruyter was like a police officer chasing criminals without understanding how to fix problems.

The Eskom CEO was not spared from Shivambu's shots as the EFF deputy leader agreed with Mantashe's sentiments, adding that de Ruyter was only at the helm because he is white. Shivambu also said Mantashe must admit he is not controlling SA's energy.

Shivambu tweeted:

"Gwede must also admit that he’s not responsible for ENERGY, he’s just a commentator."

According to TimesLIVE, Mantashe's comments to News24 are not the first time the energy minister has aimed at De Ruyter's alleged incompetence at the helm of Eskom.

Earlier this year, the energy minister alluded to Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer being better suited for the DE Ruyter's job because Oberholzer is an engineer, unlike the CEO.

South Africans weigh in on Shivambu's comments about Mantashe

South Africans shared their opinions on Floyd Shivambu's criticisms about Gwede Mantashe and André de Ruyter.

Here are some comments:

@FrankTalk_123 claimed:

"Of course, he can’t be trusted with the running of Eskom nor anything after he looted the country with Zuma."

@ThulaniNtliziyo countered:

"Perhaps an even bigger question is why the president is at the forefront of the "energy transition" instead of the DP. @GwedeMantashe1 seems to be the lonely voice against the rush to ditch coal."

@BluffPower asked:

"And what has the minister of ENERGY done to help the situation all these years that he's been minister of ENERGY?"

@Menzi_erick jabbed:

"Did Malema approve your Tweet?"

