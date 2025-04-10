A hard-working gent graduated in the medical field after studying for seven years, and Mzansi gave him a massive shout out

The man held an honours degree in neuroscience and then finished off his MBChB at UCT in 2024

South Africans applauded the doctor for his achievement and praised him for going through such a long journey

A determined man made SA proud by completing his medical studies and graduating after seven years. Images: luxolomdolo

A hard working gent was praised after graduating in the medical field after seven years of studying hard. The man graduated with an honours degree in neuroscience from UCT. He then qualified for his MBChB in 2024. South Africans following his journey were happy for the man.

A long time coming

TikTokker luxolomdolo is the gent with the cap and gown. He shared a clip of his graduation with a caption that read:

"The look on my dad’s face ♥️😭 I have made my old man proud."

The clip he shared clocked over a million views and the comment section was filled with well wishes and words of positivity. His father wasn't the only one proud of the moment, because the rest of South Africa was too.

See the video below:

The intelligent man has been working consistently toward his goal for years. He shares content of his academic journey and the practicals he had to take part in to be qualified. He has also given Mzansi some helpful information on how people with medical qualifications can become specialist doctors in South Africa.

The gent loves posting his adventures as a doctor. Image: Morsa Images

Source: Getty Images

Even though the man is in a serious field, he finds time not to take himself too seriously. South Africans were tremendously happy for the gent.

Read the comments below:

Banele Mankayi said:

"Dad is proud yes, but why isn't anyone talking about how Ta Mdizo will make it easier for little miss right there to believe that she can do it too? Immediately, when she gets to a mature enough age."

@w!nter.ice 🌍✈️ mentioned:

"Dr Ta mdizo, words can't fully express impact you have on so many of us. Your journey is more than just a success story - it's a light guiding countless young dreamers who believe in something greater."

Chelza Dineo commented:

"Congratulations Ta Mdizo ❤️I speak for everyone when I say you're an inspiration ❤️💯 Thank you very much ❤️May Jehovah bless you ❤️"

SG Chun🇿🇦 shared:

"So beautiful to see this but when my day will come?😭😭 I'm scared of running out of time. I'm 28-years-old now."

Kea posted:

"It's so nice seeing your family supporting you from day 1 till the graduation🥺 It makes me sad for those who don't have rigid support system inc. myself😌"

Asande_Thabiso⚕️🥼 said:

"Congratulations 😭🔥 I saw you walking across that stage. I’m inspired. I even took videos."

Rebaone mentioned:

"Daddy is so proud. Congratulations 👏 Mine couldn't experience this he passed away a month before my graduation mind you a hotel was booked for him to attend."

