Gogo Maweni addressed the rumours of a divorce from her husband, Sabelo Mgube

The two lovebirds celebrated a fifth anniversary at the Zuma Restuarant in Umhlanga amid speculation that they were heading for a split

Maweni has been candid about her marriage with the South African entrepreneur and shared on Insta stories to show they're still going strong

Gogo Maweni refuted claims of a looming divorce.

Source: Instagram

Makgotso "Gogo Maweni" Mokopo has recently taken to social media to shut down rumours that her marriage with her husband, Sabelo Mgube, is heading for a divorce.

Maweni celebrates her anniversary with hubby, Sabelo

In a post on her Instagram, Gogo Maweni reflected on her relationship with her husband, stating that they are committed to making it work despite their challenges.

Gogo Maweni shared:

"Lol my husbands caption tho ❤️ Happy 5th anniversary love @velabahleke_the_king"

The reality star also shared an Instagram story highlighting the couple's happiness as they celebrated their fifth anniversary:

Gogo Maweni and hubby celebrated their fifth anniversary with dinner reservations.

Source: Instagram

Maweni says Sabelo has always been supportive

Gogo Maweni has been open about her love for her husband, previously gushing about his support. She has spoken about how he is loving, caring, and respectful and goes out of his way to ensure she is okay. She also credits him with stepping in to help raise her sons.

Izangoma Zodumo star refutes claims that they are heading for a split

Despite her public affection towards her spouse, HeraldLive reports that Gogo Maweni has faced claims that her husband lives off her. However, she strongly refuted these claims, stating that her man has his own company and is hands-on in her own company.

According to TimesLive, she also spoke about how her hubby has been her pillar of strength, wiping her tears every time she cries.

Gogo Maweni and husband, Sabelo Mgube, reportedly fought after he crashed her pricey Mercedes-Benz

A Briefly News article previously reported on the two fighting after Sabelo had crashed Gogo Maweni's car.

Gogo Maweni and Sabelo Mgube are allegedly about to separate after several incidents that affected their union. Sources close to the popular couple told news reporters that there is trouble in paradise and the two are about to split.

Sabelo had an accident with one of Maweni's fancy rides. The incident reportedly added to the marital problems that were already there.

