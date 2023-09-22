This woman was waiting for her McDonald's and got stuck into a vanilla caramel Woolie's cake

TikTok user @nonkululekokingi claims that she was starving and the cake sitting there was spiking her cravings

Mzansi people clapped for the woman as it looked like a delightful feast they, too, would have chowed down on

A hilarious video has emerged that has left viewers in splits. Picture this: a woman sitting patiently in a McDonald's, eagerly awaiting her order. Sounds ordinary, right? But wait, here comes the twist – she's chowing down on a vanilla caramel Woolworths cake! Gurl had her priorities straight.

The cake-eating woman claims that she was starving and the cake sitting there was spiking her cravings. Image: TikTok / @nonkululekokingi

Source: TikTok

Woolworths makes some of the most delicious cakes, and Mzansi people won't even try and deny it. This woman couldn't hold back her cravings lol.

Woman at McDonald's eats Woolie's cake

TikTok user @nonkululekokingi shows her ravenous hunger while she waits for her fast-food fix, digging into a vanilla caramel Woolies cake. She couldn't resist the sweet temptation, sis was starving!

She had zero cares to give. Take a look:

Mzansi is all for the cake feast

People took to the comment section to let the woman know that she is goals. Others admitted that they would have done the same while waiting for their McDonald's meal.

Read some of the comments:

Kaone matli is team cake:

“Plus, it slaps next thing only a slice is left when you get home”

Gregory_thenerd said:

“Woolworths cakes are the best.”

BlissLife clapped:

“It's your money, babes. Eat the way o batlang. Caramel Swirl ka monate”

Tshegofatso Lalla shared:

“My biggest dream ”

