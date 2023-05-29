The Real Housewives of Durban star, Londie London was seen attending a star-studded event with a bodyguard

Londie was with her new bodyguard at the launch of The Real Housewives of Johannesburg Season 3

Speculations of a new man mounted after she thanked her mystery bae for her new BMW and now with the extra security at the popular event

Londie London was spotted with a bodyguard at the star-studded launch of 'RHOJ' in Johannesburg. Image: @londie_london_official

The Real Housewives of Durban star, Londie London was spotted with a bodyguard at the launch of Season 3.

According to Sunday World, Londie London's new man is the reason behind her beefing up security.

Londie London has a new bae and a new bodyguard

The singer and businesswoman attended the launch, which took place at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg.

Londie is rumoured to be dating again following her public split with ex-husband Hlubi Nkosi.

The publication that her new man is protecting her.

Londie's new man also got her a brand-new BMW X6

Londie recently started driving a brand new BMW X6. She took to her Instagram stories to thank her new bae for the car.

The BMW has a striking resemblance to the car her ex-husband Hlubi Nkosi got for her.

Londie laid some of the speculations concerning her life to rest in an interview with L-tido. She even touched on the car and admitted that the BMW comes with strict rules. Londie told the rapper that she attended an event and when she came out of the venue, the car was gone.

“Yes there were certain rules he was trying to play in terms of the car situation but obviously we were not together. I was at a Remy Martin event, and yes, when I did walk out, the car was not there. I literally told the guard to keep a close eye on the car because it was not the first time the car was taken from me.”

Londie London finds love at the hands of a scammer?

In previous Briefly News, it seems as though Londie London has moved on and has found love with an alleged scammer.

Twitter users speculated that Londie and Mabonga are an item after pictures and videos of them together went viral. The couple kissed and got cosy in one of the videos, fueling speculations that they are indeed an item.

