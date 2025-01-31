A gent’s haircut had South Africans talking after his video went viral on TikTok with almost a million views

The kasi-made hairstyle had social media users howling after his sister tried her best to fix it with no luck

Mzansi people shared their thoughts about the guy’s new look in a thread of 1.5K comments

South Africans have shared the kind of hairstyles that should stay in 2024 and never cross over to 2025.

A gent's kasi haircut floored Mzansi in a viral video. Image: @poco_bw

Source: Getty Images

One gent gagged Mzansi when he rocked up in one of the hairstyles that were meant to be left in the past.

SA roasts gent’s horrible kasi haircut in viral TikTok

A young South African man regretted visiting the barber after his loved ones cackled at his new look. The chap had visited a kasi salon for a fresh haircut but only got played by his hairstylist.

He walked out of the barbershop with a nasty dark tint on his head. The chap tried to remove the black dye off his head.

The Mzansi gent got assistance from his sister, who tried washing the dye off but could not save the look. At the end of the sister’s failed attempt, his head looked patchy.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi floored by gent’s ugly haircut in viral TikTok video

SA did not approve of one gent's kasi haircut in viral TikTok video. Image: @poco_bw

Source: Getty Images

Social media users were dusted by a chap’s ugly look and shared their thoughts in the comments:

@jess 💋trolled the chap:

“Someone's ride or dye.”

@Miso pointed out:

“The camerawoman is dying of laughter.”

@MA’B🍀cackled:

“The exfoliating gloves are dusting me.”

@Bix😚 shared:

“They once did my mom so dirty and told her to sit in the backseat in every taxi she takes because I couldn't bear seeing her hair trend.”

@SistersKeeperSA🇿🇦 trolled:

“It's giving Pastor Omotoso.”

@🎀🥹Siya wale toples🎀🥹wrote:

“It looks like a birthmark.”

3 More stories by Briefly News

Mzansi gave a new trendy hairstyle a thumbs down after a creative chap thought out of the box with his button braids

One hun showed off her huge healthy and shiny afro on TikTok and plugged Mzansi with the products she used

A South African hun shared how she ruined her big and curly afro with a R900 silk press that lasted a few hours

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News