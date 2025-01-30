One Mzansi chap floored South Africans with his odd-looking Toyota Bakkie as he drove freely down the road

The gentleman was not phased by the comments and laughter as he drove past people who were amazed by his ride

Social media users were puzzled by the make of the vehicle and tried to better understand it in the comments section

There has been a vast collection of cars that South Africans have been introduced to in the past couple of years including the beastly Omoda.

SA was floored by an oddly built bakkie. Image: @poco_bw

Source: Getty Images

With all the new cars coming out, it’s hard to keep up with which one belongs to which brand.

Mzansi floored after seeing a convertible bakkie on the road

South Africans couldn’t deal with spotting an oddly built car driver down the road. The vehicle looked like a Toyota Hilux that got a brush cut.

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

A chilled gent sat behind the steering wheel and stepped confidently on the accelerator as he drove past amused bystanders. People were floored by the weird shape and how foreign the vehicle seemed.

The driver enjoyed the light breeze as his head was exposed and popped out of the vehicle. School children filmed the chap and upland the video on TikTok.

The clip generated 3.9 million views.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi floored by bakkie convertible driving down road

Mzansi was dusted by an oddly built bakkie. Image: @Poco_bw

Source: Getty Images

Social media users were dusted by a man driving an oddly built bakkie. They shared their thoughts in a thread of comments:

@𝙽𝙸𝙺𝙸𝚆𝙴🥺 pointed out:

“It’s giving the "hill climb racing" game.”

@zuzigumbi 𓅓 wondered:

“A Hilux Drop Top?”

@Nosi🇿🇦 roasted the car:

“Toyota Croptop.”

@SAPS laughed:

“Toyota HalfLux.”

@Unathi Sipika shared:

“The cars in my dreams look like this.”

@Cakata Chuma wrote:

“I thought it was a Fortuner, how unfortunate.”

@Mash🐐 was convinced:

“This country is just a joke.”

3 More stories by Briefly News

South Africans comforted a Zulu gent who felt insecure about driving his beat up Isizu to the office daily

The internet chimed in after a young scholar shared her story of sharing a taxi with three men on her way to school

Mzansi was dusted by a chap who broke a taxi door with amused commuters in it. He genrated millions of views on TikTok

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News