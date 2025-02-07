Postbank urged South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) beneficiaries to switch to the black card

SASSA noted that the new cards have improved security features including biometric authentication

South Africans complained that they could not switch over if the system was always offline

Postbank warned grant recipients that the gold cards were being phased out, but many were frustrated with the system always being offline. Image: @FaithMazibukoSA/ Ivan Pantic

Time is running out for South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) beneficiaries to upgrade to the Postbank black card.

Postbank has urged SASSA recipients to upgrade to the black card before 28 February, but many expressed frustrations that they experienced challenges in trying to do so.

SASSA’s gold cards are being phased out, meaning beneficiaries have to switch to the new cards to continue receiving their grants. Recipients have been paid for February already on the old card, but the cards expire at the end of the month.

Postbank has urged SASSA beneficiaries to upgrade to the new black card. Image: @JacaNews

New SASSA cards offer improved security

SASSA explained that there was improved security with the new card, including biometric authentication and enhanced encryption. SASSA has already introduced a new system to prevent fraud in the R370 SRD system, and the new card will help all other recipients.

Postbank CEO Nikki Mbengashe also encouraged recipients to make the switch, adding that they were more convenient.

“It gives them access to their funds, they can swipe at any retailer, and they can swipe at a retailer and get their cash if they want the cash. So, they should get the black card,” she said.

Recipients frustrated with system issues

With the deadline steadily approaching, social media users expressed frustration with the system, saying they couldn’t make the switch.

Zaheer Sheik said:

“SASSA is always making old people run for new cards.”

Mariette Jennings added:

“Yes, we have tried, but SASSA is always offline. And by Springs’ SASSA office, they only help 30 people a day.”

Nerene Christians stated:

“The system is always offline, but the lady said the cutoff date is 31 March. I did ask her how she could sit there and keep saying the system is offline.”

Cindy Beeming asked:

“How can you just block the gold card? Then have folks stand in a queue for three days because you are offline.”

Alvinita Denise Heneke Hendricks questioned:

“How can we change from that card to a Postbank card if they have been offline every day since? I went three days in a row.”

Sharon Lebepe said:

“Why can't the system be the same as the R370 application, where each one can simply convert to the banking system? This up and down is not good for old people. Imagine in this heat only to be told that the system is offline 💔.”

Thembakazi Mbambo stated:

“System’s always offline. Then what must happen now if this keeps going on till the deadline😞.”

