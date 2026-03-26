Quintis Jacobs reacted to SASSA’s post-Easter grant payments, sparking discussion about delays and government priorities

The clip emphasised the impact of delayed payments on households, especially those dependent on government support

Quintis compared this with public spending on high-cost projects, striking a nerve with South African viewers online

A South African man went online to share his frustration over delayed SASSA payments, and the clip quickly caught the attention of viewers nationwide. His reaction tapped into shared experiences and sparked curiosity about what had happened.

The picture on the left showed the SASSA card. Image: MARCO LONGARI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Social media user @quintisjacobs sparked a lively discussion on 25 March 2026 when he reacted to reports that SASSA grants in South Africa would only be paid after the Easter weekend. He shared his frustrations, saying many people rely on these social grants for financial support, pointing out the inconvenience.

Quintis questioned how the government could announce these delays just a week before the expected payments and contrasted it with spending on projects like a R22 million statue. SASSA’s announcement meant that most beneficiaries will wait longer for their funds, except older recipients who will be paid before the weekend. For many households, these grants are a critical lifeline, covering essentials such as groceries, utilities, and transport. Quintis highlighted how the timing of payments adds stress to already tight budgets, prompting conversations about accountability and priorities in government spending.

Social grants and financial strain

His clip quickly gained attention as people related to the struggle of waiting for essential funds and the broader implications for households dependent on SASSA. User @quintisjacobs questioned government priorities, especially the contrast between delayed grants and expensive public projects.

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Many people felt the situation was unfair, emphasising how reliant some families are on these payments for survival. Netizens were full of empathy, concern, and debate. Users shared stories of their own experiences with SASSA, highlighting both the difficulties of delayed payments and the relief older recipients experienced.

The man on the left reacted to SASSA grants reportedly planning to delay payments. Image: @quintisjacobs

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Missie said:

“Is our government only planning to pay people after Easter because that timing really doesn’t make sense for families?”

KFC Goodness said:

“As a single unemployed mom who depends on the R370 grant and didn’t receive it this month due to ‘source of income’, it’s honestly heartbreaking trying to survive like this.”

Loveable lady said:

“I had planned to do grocery shopping with my husband before Easter, but now we have to just accept things as they are and keep a smile even when it’s frustrating.”

Carien Nico Croukamp said:

“We are expected to manage Easter, school expenses and household needs while payments only come later, and now I have to ask the school to wait until the 8th to pay.”

Floki said:

“That small R80 increase is basically pointless because it’s already being taken back through electricity price increases.”

Riana said:

“They could have paid everyone on the 2nd so people can actually buy food, especially since most receive their money through banks anyway.”

Jen_na said:

“I receive a disability grant, and my child is coming home from school soon, but my cupboards are empty, and I don’t know how I’m going to manage.”

C said:

“It feels unfair because parents still need to buy food and even small things like Easter eggs for kids, so delaying payments just makes things harder for families.”

nkelly said:

“The government does not care about pensioners because we are expected to survive on so little money while trying to stretch it for everything.”

GranMax said:

“It’s heartbreaking because hunger is real and painful, and it feels like those in power don’t understand what it’s like to go without food during important times like Easter.”

3 Other Briefly News stories related to SASSA

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) is clamping down on corruption and suspended 70,000 payments, sparking reactions.

An Afrikaner refugee living in the United States sparked debate after posting a photo of free groceries received from a local food bank.

A loving mother showed off the items she bought for her daughter with her government grant, moving many netizens online.

Source: Briefly News