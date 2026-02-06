The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) is clamping down on corruption and suspended 70,000 payments

The agency has already conducted social grants reviews in a bid to clamp down on corruption

Social media users weighed in on the update from SASSA, sharing distrust that anything would improve

SASSA has suspended 70,000 payments as the agency intensifies its clampdown on corruption. Image: @OfficialSASSA

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) is clamping down on corruption, but South Africans have little faith that this will happen.

SASSA has suspended about 70,000 payments for non-compliance, after reviewing about 240,000 grants. SASSA Chief Executive Officer, Themba Matlou, explained that the agency partnered with credit bureaus, banks, the South African Revenue Services, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, government payroll systems and correctional services.

Matlou said that through these partnerships, which help to verify income and eligibility, the government has saved about R44 million a month.

495,000 people flagged as being potentially ineligible

Speaking before Parliament on Thursday, 5 February 2025, where he addressed the agency’s third-quarter performance, Matlou explained that the social grant reviews were part of a broader push to tighten compliance.

He said the checks were aimed at identifying beneficiaries with undeclared income and employment or alternative sources of support. Matlou noted that, so far, the government saved about R44-million a month, which equates to almost R500-million a year, as it cracks down on corruption.

He stated that about 495,000 people had been flagged by income verification exercises as being potentially ineligible, and nearly 400,000 beneficiaries were notified that their eligibility was under review.

Matlou further added that in the third quarter, 162,000 beneficiaries were selected for additional verification, while a further 201,000 were identified as possibly receiving grants despite being employed by the State. 25,000 beneficiaries were also issued letters in December 2025, requesting that they present themselves for reviews.

SASSA Chief Executive Officer, Themba Matlou, said the agency was clamping down on corruption. Image: @OfficialSASSA

South Africans react to SASSA’s plans

Social media users were less than impressed by SASSA’s update, with many saying that the corrupt individuals were already working for the agency.

Fatima Raju said:

“SASSA needs to protect itself from its own staff who are enabling the corruption.”

Winston Petersen agreed:

“The thieves are already in the SASSA buildings.”

Ras Magosi St. Magakwe stated:

“Yet most fraud is done by those on the inside.”

Rose Martins Maine added:

“I smell fraud inside the agency.”

Master Maestro urged:

“First check within, please.”

SASSA fraud suspects facing over 1,300 charges

Briefly News reported that nine SASSA officials have been arrested for fraud and theft in Gauteng in 2025.

The officials arrested are believed to be part of a syndicate responsible for stealing R265 million from the agency.

The group were using fake SASSA cards and faces over 1000 charges according to the National Prosecuting Authority.

