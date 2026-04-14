The heavy rainfall that hit the central parts of the country is expected to continue on 14 April 2026

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) recently issued a Yellow Level warning for heavy rainfall in the country

Parts of Mzansi experienced heavy rainfall, and South Africans discussed the drop in temperature and the downpours

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, contributed coverage of international and local social issues, including health, corruption, education, unemployment, legislation, labour, service delivery protests, and immigration in South Africa, during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Gauteng will be hit by heavy rainfall. Image: Marco Longari/AFP

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA— The government warned South Africans to stay safe as severe rainfall is expected to continue in five provinces, including Gauteng and Limpopo. The rainfall began on 13 April 2026, and some parts experienced localised flooding.

The government posted on its @GovernmentZA X account and cautioned residents of Gauteng and Limpopo to expect localised damage and disruptions. It shared a screenshot taken from the South African Weather Service (SAWS), which issued a weather warning for Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, the Free State, and KwaZulu-Natal.

SAWS issues Yellow Level warnings

SAWS warned that the southern parts of Limpopo, the entire Gauteng province, half of the Free State, and parts of KwaZulu-Natal would experience heavy rainfall. SAWS said that a high likelihood of minor impacts due to severe thunderstorms in the area could cause localised damage to infrastructure, informal settlements, property, vehicles, livelihood, and livestock.

SAWS also previously issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for the Free State on 13 April. Parts of the province experienced severe thunderstorms, which resulted in heavy downpours, strong winds, and hail. Rainfall in some areas exceeded 40 mm. SAWS warned that these areas would experience flooding of roads, settlements, and low-lying areas, resulting in the closure of some bridges and roads. Flooding also occurred in informal settlements, properties, and vehicles.

Heavy rainfall flooded Lenasia in Gauteng in 2022. Image: Marco Longari/AFP

Source: Getty Images

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commented on weather influencer The Weather Hooligan’s Facebook post of the storm clouds forming over Pretoria on 13 April. They shared their experiences.

Liza Ackermann FamFb said:

“I was looking at the clouds through my flat’s bedroom windows, and I thought to myself that it was scary and beautiful at the same time. God's creation is so majestic, no man can comprehend, and then you still get people who don't believe in God.”

Iggybaks Koikanyang said:

“I just heard now from one of the people back in Kuruman that they had a storm earlier this afternoon, and in Vaalpark, the storm is building up as well. The clouds are very thick and dark.”

Helen Blanckenberg remarked:

“Been awful in Olivedale, Randburg, and now lightning and heavy rain and mist over N1 South, which is bumper to bumper.”

Shul Zn remarked:

“I swear you guys are living the apocalypse. Durban is bone dry and boiling.”

Belinda le Roux was excited.

“We had soft rain yesterday, and it stopped a bit in the afternoon, but came back with a bang around 5:30 pm, and it is still raining. Love it.”

3 Briefly News articles about the weather

Cape Town activated its heatwave plan after temperatures exceeded 35 degrees on 10 and 11 March 2026. The City spoke to Briefly News about the disaster measures and safety protocols.

Four people died after a vehicle was swept away while attempting to cross a flooded bridge in Limpopo on 9 March. The Renault Kwid was carrying five passengers and attempted to navigate the low-lying gravel bridge when the vehicle overturned.

Two people were killed, and 16 homes were destroyed in a violent storm in the Eastern Cape. Strong winds blew through Ngwetsheni Village on 6 April, and the men's vehicle was blown into a wall.

Source: Briefly News