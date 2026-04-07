A heavy storm hit Ngwetsheni Village in KwaBhaca, Eastern Cape, yesterday

The storm killed two men who were inside a vehicle that was blown into a wall

Four others were injured, and 16 homes were destroyed, leaving families displaced

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A heavy storm has hit Ngwetsheni Village in KwaBhaca, Eastern Cape. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

EASTERN CAPE —A violent storm swept through Ngwetsheni Village in KwaBhaca, Eastern Cape, yesterday, 6 April 2026. The storm left two people dead and several others injured.

What happened?

According to the SABC News, UMzimvubu Local Municipality Mayor, Zukiswa Ndevu, confirmed that the two men lost their lives when strong winds blew their vehicle into a wall. The force of the storm caused widespread damage in the village.

In addition to the two fatalities, four people were injured and rushed to local hospitals for treatment. The storm also destroyed 16 homes, leaving families displaced and in urgent need of assistance. Local authorities and emergency services have been working through the night to provide help to those affected and assess the full extent of the damage.

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Residents are being urged to stay indoors and take precautions as weather officials warn that stronger winds and heavy rain could continue in the region over the coming days.

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Three people killed in KZN storm

In similar news, at least three people died in less than a week as severe thunderstorms battered parts of KwaZulu-Natal.Shonaphi Mhlongo, aged 66, was killed in Springvale near Ixopo on Tuesday, 10 February 2026. Over the weekend, 45-year-old Thembisile Khumalo and 36-year-old Mayford Khanyisani Zulu also died in the region. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for KZN's inland areas on Thursday, 12 February 2026. Forecasters predict heavy rain, strong winds, hail, and intense lightning.

Articles on severe weather conditions

Mudslides in KwaZulu-Natal resulted in the deaths of three people in the KwaMakutha area, south of Durban.The trio were killed on 20 February 2025 when they were buried under sand and rubble following structural collapses.

Disaster management workers recovered the bodies of five people who were swept away during flooding in the Lamontville area following heavy rains.

A flooded bridge swept away a vehicle carrying eight people in the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal on 5 March 2026. This is after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) warned that the province would be hit by heavy rainfall until the weekend.

25 people have died, and R3,3 billion in damages were incurred during the torrential rains in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal.

At least 57 people lost their lives, and emergency crews continue to search for those still unaccounted after sever strom hit parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

Two people have died, and 16 homes were destroyed in the storm that hit the Eastern Cape. Images: hris Turnley/ Getty Images and Rajesh Jantilal/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Previously, Briefly News reported that South Africans braced for high- risk weather after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) warned of widespread and severe weather storms on Tuesday, 24 February 2026. SAWS issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms over parts of the southern interior, including areas of the Eastern Cape and adjoining regions. Residents in flood-prone areas were advised to remain alert as conditions may intensify during the day.

Source: Briefly News