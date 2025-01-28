A man's unique approach to Valentine's Day gift shopping went viral after he shared a TikTok video of his interesting basket selections at Clicks

The content creator chose personal hygiene items, including toothpaste, body wash, and cranberry supplements, leaving many questioning his gift-giving intentions

South African social media users couldn't hold back their reactions, with some appreciating the practical nature of the gifts while others questioned if there was a hidden message

A young man posted a video showing what he shopped for to surprise his girl on Valentine's Day. His post went viral, confusing many. Images: @swervox3

Source: TikTok

A Valentine's Day shopping trip took an unexpected turn when one man decided to create an unconventional gift basket for his partner.

Content creator @swervox3_, known for his relationship content, recorded himself at Clicks adding items like Oh So Heavenly body wash, Colgate products, Listerine, an electric toothbrush, a shaving machine, cranberry supplements, and a bath scrubber to his basket.

His caption simply stated:

"Making a Valentine's gift basket for my girl."

The meaning behind Valentine's gifts

While traditional Valentine's Day gifts in South Africa typically include romantic items like chocolates, flowers, and jewellery, some are choosing to take a more practical approach to showing their love.

This modern twist on gift-giving has sparked conversations about the true meaning of Valentine's Day presents.

Source: TikTok

Mzansi divided over unique gift choice

@Nomi couldn't believe it:

"I lost it at the cranberry capsules😭😭😭"

@emilia__18v agreed:

"The cranberry capsules were the cherry on the top😭"

@KileyFelix questioned:

"😭🤚Is there something you want to say?"

@Lottie wondered:

"Is this a form of insult or??😭✨"

@rosali.5 shared:

"I smiled and then I was like 'wait a minute'😭"

@wenele.matsebula defended:

"With the way toiletries are costly now😂😂 A gift like this will definitely not offend me😭"

@𝑓𝑎𝑟𝑖<3 joked:

"Abeg when you're done, do for my teacher..."

@Mia supported:

"Am I the only one who wouldn't be mad at this? Maybe with some flowers and chocolate but it slays actually."

@Nyongweni_Creationz noted:

"😭😂😂 Y'all are not getting it😂😂 Angithi this is what girls usually get for their manz…This is just reciprocation."

