A man planned a birthday surprise for his girlfriend and got her a pizza, wings and snacks. Image: @srconnie02

Source: TikTok

A local guy proved that love and appreciation don't require wealth after touching the online community with his heartfelt effort going all out for his girlfriend's birthday, with what he had within his means.

A video of the spoils was shared on TikTok, under the handle @srconnie02 gaining massive traction of 7.1M views, 912K likes and almost 42K comments from social media users who were impressed by the man's efforts.

The big birthday surprise

In the clip, the young woman walks into the one-room home to find balloons, her favourite foods, and a celebratory drink waiting for her. Shocked and overjoyed, her face lights up as she takes in the effort her boyfriend put into the surprise.

The man, visibly proud, watches as she excitedly admires the spread, which includes chicken wings, pizza, biscuits, and chocolates, all laid on top of his bed.

Watch the video below:

The couple leaves Mzansi deeply moved

The video warmed the hearts of many social media users who flocked to the comment section to express how deeply the young man's gesture touched them. Some admitted they never experienced such treatment in their relationships, while others emphasized that you don't need to be wealthy to make someone feel special.

A woman was left speechless after seeing how much her boyfriend loved her on her birthday. Credit: Prostock-Studio

Source: Getty Images

User @mandy said:

"He didn't try he did it🥺❤️."

User @meet_ Sylvia 🥰❤️ commented:

"If he could do this with the little money, what more do u think he will do when he has it all🥺🥺."

User @Kay shared:

"He doesn't have to be rich, he just has to try 😍❤️."

User @zaza❤️‍🩹👩‍🍳added:

"Little things really matter ❤️🔥."

User @Mal's_907 commented:

"It's the effort that counts🥰."

User @blacksheep0147 said:

"The little things always matter🤍."

Source: Briefly News