“He Doesn’t Have To Be Rich”: Man Pulls Heartwarming Surprise for Girlfriend, SA Touched
- A young man went all out for his girlfriend on her birthday, spoiling her with goodies and making her day unforgettable
- The heartwarming video went viral after the young lady shared it on TikTok, garnering 7.1M views from an emotional online community
- Many rushed to the comment section to praise the boyfriend's thoughtful efforts and remind the young woman just how loved she was
Don't miss out: join a FREE webinar and improve your copywriting portfolio!
A local guy proved that love and appreciation don't require wealth after touching the online community with his heartfelt effort going all out for his girlfriend's birthday, with what he had within his means.
A video of the spoils was shared on TikTok, under the handle @srconnie02 gaining massive traction of 7.1M views, 912K likes and almost 42K comments from social media users who were impressed by the man's efforts.
The big birthday surprise
In the clip, the young woman walks into the one-room home to find balloons, her favourite foods, and a celebratory drink waiting for her. Shocked and overjoyed, her face lights up as she takes in the effort her boyfriend put into the surprise.
CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.
The man, visibly proud, watches as she excitedly admires the spread, which includes chicken wings, pizza, biscuits, and chocolates, all laid on top of his bed.
Watch the video below:
The couple leaves Mzansi deeply moved
The video warmed the hearts of many social media users who flocked to the comment section to express how deeply the young man's gesture touched them. Some admitted they never experienced such treatment in their relationships, while others emphasized that you don't need to be wealthy to make someone feel special.
User @mandy said:
"He didn't try he did it🥺❤️."
User @meet_ Sylvia 🥰❤️ commented:
"If he could do this with the little money, what more do u think he will do when he has it all🥺🥺."
User @Kay shared:
"He doesn't have to be rich, he just has to try 😍❤️."
User @zaza❤️🩹👩🍳added:
"Little things really matter ❤️🔥."
User @Mal's_907 commented:
"It's the effort that counts🥰."
User @blacksheep0147 said:
"The little things always matter🤍."
3 Briefly News surprise articles
- A truck-driving husband surprised his wife at work to give her a warm embrace, and Mzansi was deeply touched by the gesture.
- A young man replaced his pregnant girlfriend's broken phone with a Samsung phone and received motivation from social media users.
- A husband had his wife in stitches after surprising her with chicken feet and heads that he cooked in her absence.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za