Reality TV star Slee Ndlovu wrote a heartfelt post on her social media page, gushing over her daughters

She expressed her deepest admiration and pride for them, saying that being their mother was her biggest achievement

Slee's post was accompanied by pictures with her girls, and her touching message resonated with many of her followers

Slee Ndlovu marvelled at her daughters. Images: slee_thebosslady

South African businesswoman and reality TV personality Slee Ndlovu dedicated her latest Instagram posts to her beautiful daughters, Entle (14) and Bayanda Mnguni (19).

The former Real Housewives of Durban star declared that she does not want another child, but "would give anything" for another opportunity to return to when her girls were babies, to watch them grow again and "feel it twice."

"I would give anything to go back and be their mama for the very first time again. To do it slower, softer, wiser. To hold them without wondering if I am doing it right. To soak in every bit of them without rushing the day."

In a separate post, Slee described her daughters as her ultimate source of inspiration, strength and purpose—her "biggest flex"—who inspire her to live a fuller life.

"My magic. My legacy. My why. They are my fire, my stubbornness, my soft heart. But both are bolder than I ever was. Louder with the truth. They will not shrink. My reason. My reset. My reminder that I can’t stay small. Both mine - but fully themselves."

Slee Ndlovu gushed over her daughters, Entle and Bayanda, and described them as her true inspiration and "biggest flex." Image: slee_thebosslady

Slee had her daughters with her ex-husband, with whom she was married for six years, before moving on to be with her former boyfriend, Amazulu boss Sandile Zungu.

In 2023, she faced online backlash for a statement she made on The Real Housewives of Durban about "leaving her kids behind," with online users accusing her of abandoning her children for a relationship.

According to The South African, the mother of two explained that leaving her daughters with their father was the most logical decision to prioritise their stability after the trauma from the divorce.

"I couldn’t have removed my kids from their norm; they were already going through so much. I had to sacrifice and allow their dad to stay with them, because that is their home, their friends and everything."

She clarified that by saying she was away from her kids, she only meant that she was not physically there to take them to school every day or recitals, and only saw them over the weekends.

Despite the backlash from previous years, Slee and her daughters managed to rebuild their relationship and make up for lost time.

Her message resonated deeply with her followers, with her husband Archie Masebe referring to Entle and Bayanda as "my beautiful girls."

See Slee Ndlovu's Instagram posts below.

Social media gushes over Slee Ndlovu and her daughters

Fans and followers were moved to tears by Slee's messages, admiring her relationship with her daughters and praising her for doing a great job raising them.

sboshhh said:

"You have beautiful girls, just like their mommy."

cywebee praised Slee Ndlovu:

"Beautiful. You’ve done well with them, mommy."

Fans were moved by Slee Ndlovu's message to her daughters. Image: slee_thebosslady

zamamdlozini398 was in awe:

"My babies have grown so much. Not so long ago, we were attending a swimming gala in primary school."

ms.candicee.mkeys admired:

"I love it when moms mom right."

