South African actor Thembinkosi Mthembu gave some fans the shock of their lives when he delivered their groceries

The Shaka iLembe star collaborated with a popular grocery delivery platform to deliver groceries to customers, and they did not see it coming

Online fans had a good laugh at the customers' reactions to seeing Mthembu on their doorsteps

Shaka iLembe fans couldn't believe their eyes when they saw Thembinkosi Mthembu at their door, delivering their groceries.

The award-winning actor recently collaborated with Zulzi, one of the country's most trusted grocery delivery platforms, to deliver their customers' groceries.

On 30 September 2025, the actor was captured making door-to-door deliveries to several customers, all of whom recognised him.

From frantic screams to genuine silent shock, the pleasant surprise truly brought joy to the customers' faces, as Zulzi had intended.

The platform is famous for its quick delivery runs and convenience, delivering groceries, medication and alcoholic beverages to satisfy all its customers' needs.

Fans were given the opportunity to have their goods delivered by the Homecoming actor. All they had to do was order a traditional meal for R124.99 using a promo code and stand the chance to have their food delivered by King Dingiswayo himself.

Reflecting on the gesture meant to commemorate Heritage Month, the grocery platform thanked Thembinkosi for helping make it possible.

"From doorstep smiles to shared moments, this experience reminded us why we do what we do. Thank you, Thembinkosi, for bringing the spirit of heritage and community to life with us."

Previously, Mthembu made another gracious gesture by agreeing to be his fan's matric farewell date. The actor visited the young lady at the hospital, where she spent her farewell day due to her illness, and made the day special for her.

Online supporters were equally shocked at the wholesome moments in the delivery video, not to mention the reactions from the fans.

Watch the video of Thembinkosi Mthembu's deliveries below:

Social media reacts to Thembinkosi Mthembu's video

Online users were hysterical at the customers' reactions to seeing the actor delivering their groceries.

sinovuyo_ said:

"Valid reaction from the first sister."

nqobil.air admired Thembinkosi Mthembu:

"I honestly love this guy’s energy."

gugumhlangav joked:

"Now I need to get this app."

pmolepo was impressed:

"Brilliant marketing tactic."

momtheking laughed:

"She closed the door instead of pulling him inside."

jenn_rens wrote

"Yeah, I’d probably take it a step further and jump into his arms. That man is gorgeous!"

nosipho_saul_ posted:

"I’d die right then and there."

dineo_hloele complained:

"Why was I not chosen? When I catch you, Zulzi!"

nkuleh068 praised the male customer:

"That is how gents should react when they see a famous person, not this thing of a man who is happy for another man. Room number 11, your wife has a real man in you."

_shordey joked:

"My marriage would need intense therapy after this."

