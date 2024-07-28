A woman who wanted to have a relaxed evening with an alcoholic beverage was stunned by a R15 bargain

The lady went on to the online convenience store app, Zulzi and ordered a six-pack of Savanna for a very low price

The online community reacted to the video, with many saying they would use the app to order their beverages

A lady got a six-pack of Savanna for R15 from an online convenience store. Images: @tracy.mtshali/ TikTok, @Cavan Images

A woman went to her TikTok account and shared with her followers a Savanna six-pack bargain.

In the video uploaded by Tracy Mtshali (@tracy.mtshali), she is in the comfort of her home in the evening. The lady ordered herself some beverages from an online shopping app, Zulzi.

However, she was stunned to find that a six-pack of Savanna was R15, way lower than its normal price which is around R80. In disbelief, as she was, the lady documented herself going to fetch the alcohol from the delivery guy and it was indeed a six-pack of Savanna for R15.

Woman buys a six-pack of Savanna for R15

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens were in disbelief

The video raked over 300k views, with many online users in disbelief and saying they would get themselves beverages using the Zulzi app.

@Yolo wondered:

"Is Zulzi available in Gqeberha?😭"

@Ayanda shared:

"Zulzi nearly ended my entire career 😭 They were delivering to my house 6 times a day 😭."

@Nthabiseng Shirley was concerned:

"Darling is it safe?😩"

@Princess.mpl expressed:

"Fact that you burped after one sip😂😂🤞🏾 hiyo."

@Mabhesims wrote:

"Chommie my only worry is that you only bought 1 pack😭."

@Zimmy MamiiKiiey Mandela commented:

"Not me seeing this video and running to go download the app 😭😭😭."

@Farren 😍 said:

"I got a message that I got R100 off but my payday is only next week 😢😢."

Man makes weird alcohol mixture

In another story, Briefly News reported about a young gentleman who made a wine-yoghurt mix.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @tsako_klipgat, he was seen sitting in the comfort of his home. In front of him, he had a Tupperware bowl, five six-packs of Classic yoghurts, a Roberson wine, and a Rain Dance wine. He mixed those in one bottle and went to groove.

Source: Briefly News