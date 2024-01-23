An annual Uber Eats report recorded some of the app's most bizarre and interesting orders for the 2023 year

The highest order was placed in October and was for alcohol, amounting to a staggering R33 000

Other orders include a user who ordered from the same restaurant 384 times and another who ordered 771 orders for two

A an report of Uber Eats' orders and trends revealed some surprising food spending habits by South Africans. Image: Plume Creative

One thing about Mzansi folk? We love our food and booze!

A new report from Uber Eats has detailed some of the platform's most epic orders of 2023, and the biggest spender dropped an unbelievable R33 000 on alcohol in one day.

Booze binging and vegan feasts

According to Sowetan Live, on Friday, 13 October, one person went on a two-order spree, first splurging R14 000, then adding another R19 000 just 25 minutes later.

Hebanna, some people can blow a bag on some drinks okay?!

But the startling orders and unusual requests don't stop there. According to the report, there was also a person who purchased from the same restaurant 348 times in 2023, while another ordered "at least once a day for every day of 2023.

For those sharing bites, there's also a record for couple goals: 771 orders for two! And in a surprising twist, Joburg surpassed Cape Town as the vegan capital, with 23% more plant-based orders than the Mother City.

It was also recorded that the most dedicated delivery driver on the application took over 9,000 trips.

Pap, malva pudding, chakalaka, bunny chow, gatsbys, and boerewors topped the charts as the most-ordered proudly Mzansi dishes. Now, that's a feast we can all get behind!

