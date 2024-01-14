A lovely young lady posted an interesting shopping haul where she showed off some of the gym clothing she purchased at Mr Price

The sis bought a few items and some people complimented her and how well she takes care of herself

Briefly News also reached out to a doctor in Cape Town, who shared some tips people could follow should they be interested in becoming fitter in 2024

A gorgeous young woman posted a video on TikTok where she showed netizens some gym clothes she purchased at Mr Price.

its_siiba_ enjoyed her gym shopping haul. Image: its_siiba_.

Lady’s shopping haul inspires

TikTok user, its_siiba_, looked like she took exercise very seriously and purchased a few shorts, as well as a tracksuit to work out in.

Here is her video:

Dr weighs in on fitness in 2024

It’s January 2024 and many people have started their fitness journeys, by either trying to shed some kilograms they picked up during the festive season or having a drastic health transformation.

Briefly News reached out to Cape Town general practitioner, Dr Rafeeq Fakier, who noted that starting small is the key to success with any new fitness endeavour:

“I would advise anyone who wants to become fit to not rush the process. Take everything one step at a time. Maybe start by running or jogging around your home for 15 minutes. Follow this pattern for a few weeks before building momentum and then increase your exercise time to 20 minutes.

“Doing this will enable you to build confidence over time instead of just jumping in, overdoing it, and falling back into old habits.”

