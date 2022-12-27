Media personality Connie Ferguson has worked hard for her cash over the years and she owns a multi-million rand car collection

The TV producer and seasoned actress' lux whip collection includes a Lamborghini Urus costing about R5.5 million and a Rolls Royce

The Queen actress and Kings of Joburg producer's late husband, Shona Ferguson, also gifted her a Mercedes Benz AMG C63

Connie Ferguson is one of the most successful media personalities in Mzansi. The media mogul is also one of the celeb who own a multi-million rand car collection.

She's making bank as a filmmaker, TV producer and actress. She has been in the industry for over two decades and she continues to get the bag from her profession.

Briefly News takes a look at posh whips parked inside The Queen's lead actress' expensive car garage. We've get some of her car's pics and videos.

Connie Ferguson shows off her Lamborghini Urus

The flamboyant businesswoman owns a white Lamborghini Urus. The luxurious ride costs around R5.5 million. The former Generations: The Legacy actress showed off her whip on her Instagram timeline a few months ago. She posted a beautiful clip of herself stepping out of the gorgeous car. The Italian ultra-luxury sports car is regarded as one of the fastest SUVs.

Watch the video below:

Does Connie Ferguson own a Rolls Royce?

According to ZAlebs, the Kings of Joburg producer owns a black Rolls Royce. The car is considered an ultra-luxury brand and is reserved for the wealthy. Rolls-Royce is a British luxury car. It was founded by Henry Royce, Charles Rolls in 1906 in Manchester. According to cars, the car costs around R3 to R10 million depending on the model and mileage.

Shona Ferguson blesses Connie Ferguson with a Mercedes Benz AMG C63

The stunning media personality alos reportedly owns a Mercedes Benz AMG C63. The car costs no less than R1.9 million. ZAlebs reports that Connie's late hubby, Shona Ferguson, bought her the lux vehicle as a gift. He was also a TV producer and actor.

