Reality TV star and sangoma Gogo Maweni drives some of the best cars and has an impressive car collection

The traditional healer's lux whip collection includes a Mercedes Benz A-Class AMG and a Mercedes Benz CLA 200

Gogo Maweni constantly flaunts her German machines on her social media accounts to prove that she's financially stable and not struggling as many think sangomas are poor

Businesswoman and sangoma Gogo Maweni is not like any ordinary sangoma. The reality TV star is a car enthusiast.

Gogo Maweni drives lux whips including a Mercedes Benz A-Class AMG.

Source: Instagram

The Izangoma Zodumo star has a couple of Mercedes Benz parked in her impressive car garage. She doesn't only know about the best traditional medicine but also knows a thing or two about stunning cars.

Gogo Maweni blesses herself with brand new A-Class AMG

ZAlebs reports that the flamboyant sangoma is doing well financially when one looks at the posh cars she drives. The opinionated traditional healer recently added a stunning Mercedes Benz to her collection that reportedly cost her about R1 million.

She took to social media to flex the flashy vehicle. The German machine was wrapped in plastic when it arrived.

Gogo Maweni shows off her Mercedes Benz CLA 200

Gogo Maweni constantly serves Mzansi soft life goals on her timeline. The sangoma usually flexes her cars on her official Instagram account. She took to her timeline a couple of months back to post pics of her lux Mercedes Benz CLA 200.

The car cost the businesswoman and new age sangoma around R1 million, according to reports. The posh whip is a favourite among politicians and people who are rolling in money. Gogo Maweni usually shows off the car as proof that not all traditional healers are struggling financially.

Cassper Nyovest shows off his lux whips while holidaying in Cape Town

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is a big flex. The rapper took to social media to show off his posh whips while holidaying in Cape Town.

The Siyathandana hitmaker posted cool snaps of himself posing next to his white Bentley and new white McLaren. The Amademoni rapper was at Table Mountain in the Mother City when he took the pics.

The rapper-turned-businessman's post inspired many of his fans. Even Mzansi celebs such as larger-than-life media personality, Somizi Mhlongo, reacted to Don Billiato's post. His fans were also impressed.

