Bukiwe Keva, a former Gomora star, has been living large even after losing her acting role on the Mzansi Magic's hit telenovela.

‘Gomora’ Star Bukiwe Keva's bae has been spoiling her a lot following getting fired from the show. Image: @bukiwe_keva

Source: Instagram

According to City Press, the star was booted off the show not long ago via WhatsApp message. The publication claimed at the time that Bukiwe was fired because she went on a luxurious vacation with businessman Malcolm X and his Zambian girlfriend.

The stunner's bae, a Zambian tycoon, has been hard at work spoiling his lover. Two of Bukiwe's closest friends, according to City Press, have revealed that the actress spent three weeks at the pricey Royal Livingstone Hotel in Zambia. A standard room costs over R14 000 per night.

Bukiwe's lover has not only spoiled her with holiday retreats but has also made certain that she rides in style to her next auditions. The two close friends claimed that the wealthy gentleman purchased Bukiwe a Mercedes-Benz AMG CLA 45 that costs R2 million.

"People close to her know that he bought it for her, but everyone else has been asking how she could afford that car because she is unemployed. Even if she was working, she could not have afforded that car. He has been spoiling her a lot."

The sources also alleged that Keva's rich boyfriend had purchased for her a multimillion-rand home in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

"All of these things are in her name because he loves and trusts her a lot. He really wants to make sure that she is the envy of many girls. She goes around telling people that she won the lotto because she does not want anyone to question how she is living this life without a job," reported City Press.

Bukiwe Keva who played Asanda allegedly fired from the show via WhatsApp

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Bukiwe Keva was allegedly booted off Gomora after failing to show up for a shoot due to illness. According to reports, despite providing a doctor's note, the talented actress was shocked when she received a WhatsApp message telling her never to return.

Keva, is popular for playing the role of the Gomora high bully Asanda who turns every conversation into a song.

A source close to the actress told City Press that she is not taking the matter lightly as she had given a lot to the production. According to the source, Bukiwe Keva was fired because she failed to notify the producers of the show about her illness on time.

