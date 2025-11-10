The 50-year-old seasoned broadcaster, David Mashabela, welcomed a newborn two months ago

During an interview with Mbuyiseni Ndlozi on Power FM on Friday, 7 November 2025, Mashabela shared the reasons he delayed fatherhood

Social media users praised David Mashabela, with some sharing similar experiences with their children

David Mashabela shared his reason for waiting until 50 to start a family. Image: david_mashabela

Source: Instagram

Seasoned broadcaster David Mashabela sparked a lively online discussion after revealing why he decided to have his first child at 50 years of age. The Radio 2000 host welcomed his firstborn two months ago.

Known for helping celebrities unpack sensitive topics on his podcast, Mashabela found himself in the hot seat when Mbuyiseni Ndlozi interviewed him on Power FM's PowerTalk on Friday, 7 November 2025.

Mashabela discussed the future of radio, podcasting and storytelling, but one topic grabbed the most attention.

David Mashabela shares why he had his first child at 50

Power FM shared a snippet of David Mashabela’s interview on TikTok. The post was captioned:

“Radio personality David Mashabela opens up about why he chose to have a baby later in life.”

In the video, Mashabela told the 40-year-old former politician that he decided not to become a father earlier because it would have slowed him down. He shared that his mother thought something was wrong with him, though he insisted it wasn't.

“Mom thought there was something wrong with me. She just never told me, but told everybody else. No [there was nothing wrong], absolutely no. It was a decision. Machine usharp. If I made a decision, I could have a hundred kids by the end of the year. If I make that decision. I just chose not to,” Mashabela said.

He said that while he did not necessarily lose any relationships because of his stance, he had a fair share of troubles because he was not keen on settling down before achieving his goals.

“I've had partners that left because of this question, and it's not the question of the babies, it’s the famous question of what are we doing here? Is this going anywhere? I've been subjected to that question many times,” he said.

He talked about the sacrifices he made to ensure he was financially stable before starting a family.

“It wasn't complicated for me. It was a matter of I have one Rand, I wish to have 100 Rands. For me to have a hundred Rands, I have to sacrifice a few things. And one of those things was zero social life, which affects everything else that comes with it, including relationships,” he added.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to David Mashabela's revelation

In the comments, several netizens applauded David Mashabela for being focused.

Here are some of the comments:

mmadiramathete said:

“Best decision. At least there is no child fatherless out there. I wish all young boys could take your decision as a guide to their upbringing.”

thapelomaboa2 suggested:

“I’d rather see a lot of guys like David than a guy who will have kids and not raise them.”

@Young@heart gushed:

braDave is wired differently, and this working hard thing it's just an excuse. He could've just said I chose to be different because there's absolutely nothing wrong with subscribing to the notion that life is not a pattern to follow.”

@zikozikona172 shared:

“My son is like you, David. As a parent, I'm like, maybe there is something wrong with my son, but his choice is not to have a girlfriend or children until he's stable. He loves her niece so much.”

@gomzickles gushed:

“I wish more men thought like this. I can’t have a baby now. I shouldn’t have a baby now. There’s nothing wrong with having a baby later. Simple.”

David Mashabela discussed why he decided to have children at 50. Image: david_mashabela

Source: Instagram

